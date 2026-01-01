Overview What the Cosmo Router is

The Cosmo Router is a GraphQL federation router. It runs your federated GraphQL graph: it accepts a single client query, works out which subgraphs need to answer each field, sends the right sub-queries in the right order, and stitches the results back together.

It is written in Go. It is Apache 2.0 licensed. It ships as a single binary that runs on Linux, macOS, Windows, or any container platform. It does not need the Cosmo Control Plane to serve traffic — the control plane only ships configs and collects telemetry. If the control plane goes away, the router keeps serving.