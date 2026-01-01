Cosmo Router

A payments subgraph starts degrading at peak
Scenario
The payments service hits a database hotspot during a Friday-night traffic spike. Latency climbs. Error rates pass 50 percent.
How the router handles it
The circuit breaker opens. Requests to payments are rejected immediately instead of piling up. Retries stop. Queries that don't touch payments keep running. After the sleep window, half-open state tests recovery before restoring traffic.
Outcome
Checkout, catalog, and auth stay up. Payments recovers on its own. No 2 a.m. page.