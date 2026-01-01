Cosmo Router / File upload

Proxy · File upload

GraphQL File Upload for Federated APIs

Clients send files alongside their GraphQL mutation. The router routes them to the right subgraph automatically.

One GraphQL endpoint. One auth layer. No encoding bloat.

Multipart request flow Client multipart/form-data operations · map · files Cosmo Router parse · validate · route Subgraph Upload scalar

Available onFree·Pro·Enterprise