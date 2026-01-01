GraphQL router timeout configuration

Our solution
Fine-grained timeout control for fast and slow subgraphs
Cosmo Router timeout configuration sets limits per phase of a subgraph call. You keep defaults sensible for most traffic and adjust only the outliers.
How configuration tiers fit together
Stage-by-stage budgets cover dial, TLS handshake, response headers, and full request completion.
Per-subgraph overrides change limits for named services only, leaving your global defaults intact.
Set defaults under `traffic_shaping.all` and service-specific values under `traffic_shaping.subgraphs`.
Same router config file as your other traffic shaping settings, so timeouts stay next to related controls.