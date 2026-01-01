GraphQL router timeout configuration

Cosmo Router / Timeout configuration

Traffic management · Timeout configuration

Give each subgraph the timeout budget it actually needs

Set time limits for each stage of a subgraph request, with overrides for services that need different timeout behavior.

Global defaults for every subgraph. Overrides for the services that need different treatment.

Subgraph request lifecycle Each stage has its own budget. Tune connection setup, response headers, and full request completion separately. Dial dial_timeout TLS tls_handshake timeout Request → subgraph Headers response_header timeout Body · total request_timeout

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