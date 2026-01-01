Cosmo Router / Custom modules

Extensibility · Custom modules

GraphQL Router Middleware in Go

Add custom logic to the router in Go (auth, caching, rate limiting) without running a separate proxy or forking the codebase.

Same binary. No extra hop. Every Go tool works on it.

Request lifecycle hooks Provisioner router start Cleaner router shutdown RouterOnRequestHandler earliest Cosmo Router in-process Go modules RouterMiddlewareHandler EnginePreOriginHandler before subgraph Subgraph fetch EnginePostOriginHandler after subgraph Same process, same binary; hooks run in-process with full request context

Available onFree·Pro·Enterprise