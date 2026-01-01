Which HTTP headers does a GraphQL federation router forward to subgraphs by default?

How do you rename an HTTP header between a GraphQL client and a subgraph?

How do you forward JWT claims to GraphQL subgraphs as headers?

Can different GraphQL subgraphs receive different request headers in a federated graph?

What regular expression syntax is supported for matching HTTP header names in a GraphQL router?

When should you use custom code instead of declarative YAML for header logic in a GraphQL router?