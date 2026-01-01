Our solution
Declarative header control with no custom middleware
Cosmo Router request header operations let you control exactly which headers reach your subgraphs: propagate, set static values, compute from auth claims, or forward all with an allowlist. YAML rules live at the router, not in middleware scattered across subgraphs.
What happens at request time
Request header operations in Cosmo Router give you declarative control over which HTTP headers reach each subgraph, forwarding none by default.
Propagate by name or regex, inject static values for service auth, or compute values from JWT claims, all in YAML with no custom middleware.
Rules live under `all` for global defaults and under `subgraphs` for per-subgraph overrides. Evaluation order is predictable.
YAML rules keep evaluation predictable and diffs auditable.