Cosmo Router / Circuit breaker

GraphQL Circuit Breaker

Keep your API running when a subgraph fails

The router detects the outage, stops traffic to the broken service, and restores it when it recovers. The rest of your graph keeps serving. One config file. No code changes.

Built into the router. Works at the subgraph level. No service mesh required.

Per-subgraph protection Circuit breaker Subgraph A Closed · OK Subgraph B Open · isolated Subgraph C Half-open · probe Traffic stops to failed subgraphs; the rest of the graph keeps serving.

Available onFree·Pro·Enterprise