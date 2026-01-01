Override subgraph config

Our solution
One config file, different subgraph addresses per environment
Subgraph overrides live in router YAML: per subgraph, you swap the execution-config URL for the hop that actually works on that machine or cluster. The list below is the field reference; anything you omit keeps its value from the execution config.
Overrides cover
routing_urlreplaces the query/mutation URL from the execution config
subscription_urlreplaces the subscription URL independently
subscription_protocol:
ws,
sse, or
sse_post
subscription_websocket_subprotocol(
graphql-ws,
graphql-transport-ws, or
auto)
Why it works
You publish one execution config; each router applies only the overrides it defines—cluster-internal DNS in Kubernetes, localhost on a laptop, and so on—without forking the whole file per environment.
Canonical URLs stay on the control plane for publishing and validation; overrides change only how that router instance reaches subgraphs at runtime.