Cosmo Router / Override subgraph config

Proxy · Override subgraph config

Subgraph Overrides — One Router Config Across All

Register cluster-internal, localhost, and custom subgraph addresses once. The router uses the right address for each environment without separate config files.

No redeployment. No URL templating. One router config for every environment.

One execution config · many environments Execution config canonical subgraph URLs Router · Dev localhost · overrides Router · Staging cluster DNS Router · Prod cluster DNS

Available onFree·Pro·Enterprise