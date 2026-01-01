Our solution
Update router config live: no dropped requests, no restarts
Cosmo Router hot reload lets you apply schema and configuration changes without restarting the process. The router polls the CDN for new configs, spins up a new engine alongside the old one, hands off traffic gracefully, then retires the old instance with no dropped requests.
For local development,
watch_config reloads a file-based config whenever it changes on disk. For on-demand reloads in production, sending
SIGHUP to the router process triggers an immediate reload.
How the pieces fit
Cosmo Router hot reload applies schema and configuration changes without restarting the process.
The router polls the CDN for new configs, spins up a new engine alongside the old one, hands off traffic gracefully, then retires the old instance with no dropped requests.
For local development, watch_config reloads a file-based config whenever it changes on disk.
For on-demand reloads in production, sending SIGHUP to the router process triggers an immediate reload.
Same handoff path for CDN polling, file watching, and signal-driven reloads.