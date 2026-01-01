Our solution

Update router config live: no dropped requests, no restarts

Cosmo Router hot reload lets you apply schema and configuration changes without restarting the process. The router polls the CDN for new configs, spins up a new engine alongside the old one, hands off traffic gracefully, then retires the old instance with no dropped requests.

For local development, watch_config reloads a file-based config whenever it changes on disk. For on-demand reloads in production, sending SIGHUP to the router process triggers an immediate reload.

How the pieces fit

1 Cosmo Router hot reload applies schema and configuration changes without restarting the process. 2 The router polls the CDN for new configs, spins up a new engine alongside the old one, hands off traffic gracefully, then retires the old instance with no dropped requests. 3 For local development, watch_config reloads a file-based config whenever it changes on disk. 4 For on-demand reloads in production, sending SIGHUP to the router process triggers an immediate reload.

Same handoff path for CDN polling, file watching, and signal-driven reloads.