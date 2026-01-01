GraphQL traffic shaping

Cosmo Router / Traffic shaping

Router · Traffic shaping

Keep your federated API up when a subgraph gets flaky

Retries, timeouts, and circuit breakers in one YAML file, with defaults for every subgraph and overrides for the ones that need different treatment.

Built into the router. No service mesh, no per-service retry library.

Router-level traffic rules Router traffic_shaping config Subgraph A retry · timeout · circuit breaker Subgraph B retry · timeout · circuit breaker timeout: 60s Subgraph C retry · timeout · circuit breaker

Available onFree·Pro·Enterprise