Cosmo Router / Router configuration

Router · Configuration

GraphQL Router Configuration - Validated YAML with Env Expansion

Configure the router once, run it in every environment YAML with validation, environment-variable expansion, and file merging. Config errors show up before the router ever starts.

Auto-complete in VS Code and JetBrains. Secrets stay out of config files.

Schema-backed YAML · completions in the editor config.yaml # yaml-language-server: $schema=…/config.schema.json version: "1" listen_ addr : "0.0.0.0:3002" listen_addr · string HTTP listen address and port

Available onFree·Pro·Enterprise