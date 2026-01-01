Our solution

One line of config enables development-friendly router defaults

Cosmo Router development mode bundles the router settings most teams enable during local development into a single preset, so developers can debug locally without hand-configuring logging, error propagation, and Docker networking behavior.

What happens when the preset is on

1 Set `dev_mode: true` in the router config. At startup, the router loads a development-focused preset instead of requiring individual debugging settings to be configured manually. 2 The preset bundles settings you would otherwise flip one by one. It disables JSON logs, enables full subgraph error propagation (HTTP status codes, GraphQL locations, and stack trace fields when the subgraph sends them), and turns on Advanced Request Tracing (ART) for local development. 3 When a subgraph URL uses `localhost` and the connection fails inside Docker, the router retries against `host.docker.internal` automatically (unless you disable the fallback). 4 Config changes reload automatically during development, so teams can iterate without restarting the router. 5 You spend time building, not configuring multiple settings manually, and you remove or set `dev_mode: false` before production so debug output does not appear in production responses.

One line for local dev. Explicit config for production.