What is a GraphQL query plan and why does it matter for federation?

How do you debug a slow federated GraphQL query?

How do you prevent a GraphQL schema change from breaking production queries?

How is a GraphQL query plan cached?

Does requesting a GraphQL query plan add latency to the response?

How is a GraphQL query plan cache invalidated when the schema changes?

Can you batch-generate GraphQL query plans locally without a control plane connection?

What does the X-WG-Skip-Loader header do during GraphQL query plan inspection?

Does GraphQL query planning work the same for subscriptions as for queries and mutations?