GraphQL query planning

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Router · Query planning

GraphQL Query Plan Inspection and Validation

See which subgraphs each operation touches, trace the execution order, and catch broken operations in CI before they ship.

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Built into the router. One header to inspect. One CLI command to gate your build.

Studio playground · query plan preview

Operation → normalized → hashQuery planProducts subgraphfields: id, nameReviews subgraphfields: ratingUsers subgraph_entities join

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The problem

Slow queries stay opaque without an execution map

Federation spreads work across services. You need visibility into how the router splits and schedules that work.

Queries are a black box

When a query is slow, there's no obvious way to find out which subgraph call is the bottleneck, or whether the query is even being planned efficiently in the first place.

Schema changes silently break operations

A rename in one subgraph can make a production query unplannable. You find out when the query fails, not when the schema is merged.

Performance tuning is guesswork

Teams try reshaping the query, adding `@shareable`, tweaking `@key` fields, and then push to staging to see if it helped. The feedback loop is slow, and the changes are hard to justify.

Our solution

Query plans you can see, cache, and validate in CI

Cosmo Router's query planner breaks every GraphQL operation into an explicit execution plan across your subgraphs, caches it by operation hash, and lets you inspect or batch-validate plans in CI so you catch broken operations before they reach production.

Three ways to use plans

  1. Send `X-WG-Include-Query-Plan: true` and the router returns the plan in the response `extensions`.

  2. In the Cosmo Studio playground, it renders visually.

  3. For CI, batch-generate plans for every operation in a folder and fail the build if any operation becomes unplannable.

Cache hits keep hot paths fast; CI catches schema drift before deploy.

Query planning

Before & After

Before CosmoWith Cosmo
Slow queries are a black box with no way to see the execution path`X-WG-Include-Query-Plan` returns the full plan in the response
Schema changes break production queries with no warningBatch-generate plans in CI, fail the build on unplannable ops
Plans built from scratch on every requestPlans cached by operation hash, planning cost paid once
Performance tuning is guess-and-check against stagingInspect plans side-by-side for current vs. proposed configs

Plan cache

Plan timing and cache health

Responses can include detailed timing for parse, normalize, validate, and plan phases when tracing or plan headers are enabled; exact fields depend on your router version and configuration. Watch router metrics for plan-cache behavior after deploys (metric names are in the observability docs).

How federated query planning works

01
Stable hash → reusable cache entries.

Parse and normalize

Router parses the incoming operation, normalizes it against the federated schema, and hashes it. The hash is the cache key.

02
Miss pays planning cost once.

Check the plan cache

Cache hit: skip straight to execution. Cache miss: build a plan (which subgraphs hold which fields, how entity joins resolve, what order the fetches run in).

03
Same runtime path as production traffic.

Execute the plan

Subgraph calls run according to the plan. Entity references resolve through federation `_entities` requests (shared types fetched by reference across subgraphs). Results merge and return to the client.

04
Debug without guessing.

Inspect on demand

Any request can ask for its plan back with `X-WG-Include-Query-Plan: true`. Studio renders it visually; CI consumes it as JSON.

Examples

Request a plan · batch-generate in CI

Use headers for ad-hoc inspection; use the CLI to validate every persisted operation.

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Batch plan generation requires Cosmo Router 0.185.0 or later. Full flag reference: batch-generate query plans.

Ship plans alongside your schema

Debug in Studio, gate in CI, cache at runtime: one planner end to end.

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FAQ

GraphQL query planning

Deep dive in the query plan documentation.

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