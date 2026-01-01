GraphQL query planning

Our solution
Query plans you can see, cache, and validate in CI
Cosmo Router's query planner breaks every GraphQL operation into an explicit execution plan across your subgraphs, caches it by operation hash, and lets you inspect or batch-validate plans in CI so you catch broken operations before they reach production.
Three ways to use plans
Send `X-WG-Include-Query-Plan: true` and the router returns the plan in the response `extensions`.
In the Cosmo Studio playground, it renders visually.
For CI, batch-generate plans for every operation in a folder and fail the build if any operation becomes unplannable.
Cache hits keep hot paths fast; CI catches schema drift before deploy.