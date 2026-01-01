GraphQL query batching

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Router · Query batching

Batched GraphQL Operations Through One HTTP Request

Preserve response order across multiple operations, even when execution finishes at different times, without rewriting existing GraphQL clients.

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Support legacy batch clients without client-side rewrites. Batching is off by default and can be enabled when needed.

One POST · batched operations · ordered responses

HTTP POST[ op₁ … opₙ ]Routerbatching · concurrency capOperation 1Operation 2Operation 3Response array · request order preserved · errors isolated per operation

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The problem

Support legacy batch clients without overwhelming the router

Teams need compatibility without giving up observability or control over resource usage.

Migration hits the clients first

A gateway that doesn't speak batched requests forces every client team to ship a new release before you can move traffic. That's quarters, not weeks.

Batched requests can overwhelm a router

A client sending one request with 200 operations can consume significant router resources. Without controls, a single batch can saturate the router.

Batch executions are opaque

Standard tracing shows one HTTP request, but not how many operations it contained or which one was slow.

Our solution

Keep legacy batch clients working without overwhelming the router

Cosmo Router accepts multiple GraphQL operations in a single HTTP request, executes them concurrently with configurable concurrency limits, and returns responses in the original request order, regardless of completion time.

This lets teams support existing batch-based clients without requiring client-side rewrites while still controlling resource usage at the router level.

1
2
3
4
5

Turn it on when you need compatibility. Keep HTTP/2 for greenfield clients.

Before & after

Migration and operations

Before CosmoWith Cosmo
Batch-dependent clients block the gateway migrationExisting batch clients work without code changes
Oversized batches can exhaust router resources`max_entries_per_batch` and `max_concurrency` limit resource usage
Batched requests hide inside single-request tracesPer-operation tracing attributes expose batch contents
Batch execution lacks configurable concurrency limitsConfigurable concurrency limits control parallel execution

Tracing attributes

Per-operation visibility

  • wg.operation.batching.is_batched
  • wg.operation.batching.operations_count
  • wg.operation.batching.operation_index

See how individual operations behave inside a batched request.

Feature flags apply uniformly across all operations in a batch.

Use cases

Patterns teams enable first

Support legacy migrations, control resource usage, and improve observability from a single configuration.

Legacy client migration

Compatibility

If your app already packs several GraphQL operations into one HTTP request, turn on batching in the router config and set limits for batch size and concurrency. Those requests keep working when you move to Cosmo Router—no client rewrite for the cutover.

Resource-controlled batch processing

Limits

Configure max_entries_per_batch: 50 and max_concurrency: 5 to cap batch size and parallel execution. This keeps resource usage predictable and protects the router from oversized requests.

Batch performance analysis

Observability

Use OpenTelemetry spans from the router to analyse batch behaviour in your observability platform alongside the rest of your traces.

How query batching works

01
Opt in via config. Off by default.

Accept the batched POST

Clients send a JSON array of operations. Router recognizes the array shape when batching is enabled.

02
Reject oversized batches early.

Validate and enforce limits

Router checks the array against `max_entries_per_batch`. Batches larger than the limit are rejected before any planning happens.

03
Concurrency limited by max_concurrency.

Plan and execute concurrently

Each operation is planned and executed independently, with concurrency controlled by `max_concurrency`.

04
Failures are isolated per operation.

Return in order

Responses are collected and returned as an array in the same order as the request. Errors are returned at the matching position in the response array. One bad operation does not fail the batch.

Turn on batching for existing batch-based clients

Set concurrency limits, cap batch size, and trace individual operations.

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FAQ

GraphQL query batching

Full reference in the query batching documentation.

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