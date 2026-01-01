GraphQL query batching

Cosmo Router / Query batching

Router · Query batching

Batched GraphQL Operations Through One HTTP Request

Preserve response order across multiple operations, even when execution finishes at different times, without rewriting existing GraphQL clients.

Support legacy batch clients without client-side rewrites. Batching is off by default and can be enabled when needed.

One POST · batched operations · ordered responses HTTP POST [ op₁ … opₙ ] Router batching · concurrency cap Operation 1 Operation 2 Operation 3 Response array · request order preserved · errors isolated per operation

Available onFree·Pro·Enterprise