GraphQL query batching

Our solution
Keep legacy batch clients working without overwhelming the router
Cosmo Router accepts multiple GraphQL operations in a single HTTP request, executes them concurrently with configurable concurrency limits, and returns responses in the original request order, regardless of completion time.
This lets teams support existing batch-based clients without requiring client-side rewrites while still controlling resource usage at the router level.
Turn it on when you need compatibility. Keep HTTP/2 for greenfield clients.