Cosmo Router / GraphQL federation router

Router · GraphQL federation router

Run GraphQL federation at scale without vendor lock-in

Routes every GraphQL query across your subgraphs, caches the plan for speed, and keeps serving even when the control plane is unreachable.

Open source. Self-hosted or cloud. Works with any federated subgraph.

How Cosmo Router federates requests CDN fetches config on startup Client Cosmo Router plan · route · aggregate Subgraph A Subgraph B Subgraph C

Available onFree·Pro·Enterprise