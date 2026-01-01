Our solution
One router for your whole federated graph: fast, open source, and always up
Cosmo Router is an open-source GraphQL federation router built in Go that routes queries across your subgraphs, caches query plans for speed, and reloads configuration live so your API stays up when schemas change.
How it behaves at runtime
Fetches the current execution config from a CDN using its graph API token.
Builds an optimized query plan for each operation and caches it so repeat traffic skips replanning.
Routes requests to subgraphs and aggregates responses.
When the composed schema updates, the router discovers it on the next CDN poll (default every 15 seconds, configurable; pull-based, not push). It swaps planners without restart. The plan cache is rebuilt cold on the new engine, so expect a short window of higher planning latency until hot paths warm again.
The router runs independently: it registers with the Cosmo Control Plane for health reporting, but does not depend on the control plane to serve requests. If the control plane is unreachable, the router keeps serving traffic from its cached config.
Open source. Same binary in cloud and self-hosted.