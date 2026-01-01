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Proxy · Response headers

Control which response headers clients see, even when they come from multiple subgraphs

Choose how headers from parallel subgraphs combine: keep the first, take the last, or merge them all. Override per subgraph when you need them.

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Nothing forwarded by default. Every header that reaches clients is there because you said so.

Parallel subgraphs · one merged client response

SubgraphCache-Control: no-store
SubgraphCache-Control: max-age=300
SubgraphCache-Control: private
Router aggregationfirst_write · last_write · append
Client ← single Cache-Control (per algorithm)

Available onFreeProEnterprise

The problem

Federated responses need a merge policy

Parallel subgraph calls mean parallel header sets. The router has to combine them on purpose, not by accident.

Picking one header value arbitrarily is a caching bug

If one subgraph says Cache-Control: no-store and another says max-age=300, the answer cannot be whichever came back first. That is how stale data leaks into caches.

Merging headers in client code is a losing game

Forcing every client to understand which subgraph sent which header inverts the responsibility and makes the federated graph look leaky.

Losing cache headers kills CDN caching

If the router drops Cache-Control because it doesn't know how to aggregate, every request has to hit the router. A CDN tier sitting in front does nothing useful.

Our solution

Merge response headers from multiple subgraphs predictably, every time

Cosmo Router response header operations let you control which headers from your subgraphs reach the client, with three deterministic algorithms plus set for baseline security and caching headers.

What happens at response time

  1. Choose propagation rules per header name or pattern. Nothing reaches the client without a rule.

  2. Apply `set` after propagation so baseline security and caching headers are always present.

  3. Use `headers.subgraphs.<name>.response` when one service needs a different merge policy.

Hop-by-hop headers filtered automatically. Explicit config for everything else.

Response headers

Before & After

Before CosmoWith Cosmo
Arbitrary header selection from parallel responsesDeterministic algorithms (first_write, last_write, append)
Cache headers dropped or inconsistentControlled propagation of Cache-Control directives
Custom router middleware to merge headersDeclarative YAML configuration
No way to guarantee security headers on every response`set` operation injects headers on every response

Router controls

Three capabilities

Deterministic behaviour

Three algorithms handle headers from parallel subgraph responses: first_write keeps the first value, last_write uses the most recent, append combines all values.

Cache control

Propagate Cache-Control headers from subgraphs to clients and CDNs. Pick the algorithm that matches your caching policy.

Security by default

No response headers forwarded unless explicitly configured. Use set to inject required security headers globally regardless of what subgraphs return.

How response header operations work

01
Many upstreams, one downstream.

Subgraphs respond in parallel

Router executes the query plan; each subgraph call returns its own response headers.

02
first · last · append; pick deliberately.

Apply the propagation algorithm

For each configured propagation rule, the router applies the algorithm to collected header values.

03
Force security baselines.

Apply `set` rules

Static headers from `set` are applied after propagation. When both touch the same header name, the `set` value wins.

04
CDN sees coherent directives.

Return to client

Client receives a single response with headers assembled the way you configured.

Make CDN and browser caching deterministic

Declare how parallel subgraph headers merge, then enforce security headers on every response.

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FAQ

Response header operations

Full reference in the response headers documentation.

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