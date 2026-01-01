Cosmo Router / Response header operations

Proxy · Response headers

Control which response headers clients see, even when they come from multiple subgraphs

Choose how headers from parallel subgraphs combine: keep the first, take the last, or merge them all. Override per subgraph when you need them.

Nothing forwarded by default. Every header that reaches clients is there because you said so.

Parallel subgraphs · one merged client response Subgraph Cache-Control: no-store Subgraph Cache-Control: max-age=300 Subgraph Cache-Control: private Router aggregation first_write · last_write · append Client ← single Cache-Control (per algorithm)

Available onFree·Pro·Enterprise