Our solution
Bring artifact reads back beside the services that already run in your account
In `config.yaml`, declare a storage provider with the bucket, region, and credentials (or IAM identity) your environment expects.
Wire the execution config and persisted operations sections to that provider, and add a second provider entry when you want automatic failover.
During CI, run `wgc router fetch` to obtain the composed execution config from the control plane and publish the artifact into your bucket using your normal object-storage tooling.
At runtime the router polls on a fixed interval and hot-reloads when a newer artifact appears, so you do not need to restart the process for each config change.
For the full field reference, see the storage providers documentation.