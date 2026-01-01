Cosmo Router / Storage providers

Deployment · Storage providers

Keep router artifacts on infrastructure you already operate

Cosmo Router can load execution configs and persisted operations from a bucket under your control, which makes it easier to align artifact storage with residency, network, and continuity requirements while keeping composition and publishing flows in Cosmo unchanged.

Most teams choose a bucket that exposes the same API surface as Amazon S3, including software they self-host, and on AWS they prefer attaching an IAM role to the router workload instead of distributing long-lived access keys. When uptime matters, a second registered bucket gives polling a backup path while traffic continues on the last configuration the router successfully loaded.

Available onPro·Enterprise