Cosmo Access Control

Overview Access controls, built into Cosmo

Cosmo ships with a complete access control stack. Enable RBAC to assign roles at the organization, namespace, graph, and subgraph levels. Use groups to manage access for entire teams and CI/CD service accounts through a single system.

Connect your identity provider via OIDC for SSO, layer in SCIM for automated provisioning and deprovisioning, and use API keys with group-scoped permissions for automation. Every action — human or automated — is captured in the audit log.