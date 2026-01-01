Cosmo Access Control

Teams manage their subgraphs without touching others
Scenario
Multiple teams publish subgraphs to a shared federated graph. Each team needs admin access to their own subgraphs but should not be able to modify others.
How Cosmo handles it
Create a group per team with Subgraph Admin scoped to their namespace. Add a Namespace Viewer rule for read-only visibility across the organization. Assign team members to their group.
Outcome
Each team operates independently. Accidental cross-team changes are not possible by design.