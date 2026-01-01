Our solution

Roles at every level of your graph

Enable RBAC in your organization settings. From there, roles apply at four levels — organization, namespace, graph, and subgraph — so you can give each team precisely scoped access. Groups unify permission management for users and API keys.

How access is structured

1 Enable RBAC in your organization settings. 2 Cosmo provides four organization-level roles: Admin, Developer, API Key Manager, and Viewer. 3 Namespace roles (Admin and Viewer) let you scope access to specific deployment environments. 4 Graph roles (Admin and Viewer) apply at the federated graph level. 5 Subgraph roles (Admin, Publisher, Checker, Viewer) provide the most granular control. 6 Assign roles through groups, which apply the same permission model to users and API keys.

Define roles once. Every group member inherits them automatically.