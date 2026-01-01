Our solution
Roles at every level of your graph
Enable RBAC in your organization settings. From there, roles apply at four levels — organization, namespace, graph, and subgraph — so you can give each team precisely scoped access. Groups unify permission management for users and API keys.
How access is structured
Enable RBAC in your organization settings.
Cosmo provides four organization-level roles: Admin, Developer, API Key Manager, and Viewer.
Namespace roles (Admin and Viewer) let you scope access to specific deployment environments.
Graph roles (Admin and Viewer) apply at the federated graph level.
Subgraph roles (Admin, Publisher, Checker, Viewer) provide the most granular control.
Assign roles through groups, which apply the same permission model to users and API keys.
Define roles once. Every group member inherits them automatically.