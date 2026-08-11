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Access control and enterprise readiness

Role-based access control (RBAC) assigns permissions to groups rather than individuals, and groups can be linked to both organization members and API keys, so a CI system and a human can share the same access policy. Groups require RBAC to be enabled at the organization level, available starting on the Scale plan.

Single sign-on connects Cosmo to any OpenID Connect provider (Okta, Auth0, Keycloak, or others), auto-enrolling users with roles based on your configured mappings. An organization can connect more than one OIDC provider at once, and on the Enterprise plan can restrict specific namespaces to specific login methods, which matters for orgs that need to keep one namespace behind a stricter identity provider than the rest. SCIM layers on top for automated user provisioning and deprovisioning from the identity provider directly.

API keys authorize `wgc` for CI and local CLI use, scoped to a group and an expiry. The audit log records every action taken across the organization, by a user or by an API key, so security and compliance reviews do not depend on institutional memory. Sessions renew every 8 hours of activity, expire after 72 hours idle, and hit a hard 14-day maximum lifetime regardless of activity; disconnecting SSO immediately downgrades every SSO-authenticated user to the viewer role as a safety measure.