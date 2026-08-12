01

What is WunderGraph Cosmo and when should teams use it? WunderGraph Cosmo is an open-source GraphQL federation platform: router, schema registry, composition checks, analytics, and distributed tracing in one stack, licensed Apache 2.0. Teams use it when multiple teams own parts of one GraphQL API and need to compose, run, and observe that graph without vendor lock-in. It runs fully self-hosted or with a managed control plane. Learn more about Cosmo.

What is WunderGraph Hub? WunderGraph Hub is the design and governance layer for federated GraphQL schemas, and it is generally available. Developers propose schema changes on a collaborative canvas, Hub validates composition in real time, checks proposals against observed production traffic, and enforces reviews from the subgraph owners a change affects. Approved proposals sync directly to the schema registry. Learn more about Hub.

What is Cosmo Router? Cosmo Router is the runtime of the Cosmo platform: a Go-based GraphQL federation router, Apache 2.0 licensed, built on graphql-go-tools. It plans and executes federated queries across subgraphs and ships with caching, rate limiting, request deduplication, a cache warmer, and native OpenTelemetry and Prometheus support. Learn more about the Router.

What is Cosmo Studio and what does it do? Cosmo Studio is the web interface of the Cosmo platform. It is where teams manage the schema registry, run schema checks, browse the schema explorer and changelog, analyze traces and field usage, and administer access: RBAC, groups, SSO, and SCIM. Studio works with both Cosmo Cloud and self-hosted deployments. Learn more in the Studio docs.

What is Cosmo Connect and when should teams use it? Cosmo Connect federates non-GraphQL backends into your graph over gRPC. It compiles an Apollo-compatible subgraph schema into a protobuf definition, and teams implement that contract in any gRPC language such as Go, Java, or C#. Use it when backend teams run REST, gRPC, or SOAP services and you want them in the federated graph without those teams writing GraphQL subgraphs. Learn more about Connect.

What is Cosmo Streams? Cosmo Streams connects Cosmo Router directly to Kafka, NATS/JetStream, or Redis for real-time GraphQL subscriptions. Backend services stay HTTP-only and stateless; the Router holds subscriber connections and applies per-subscriber filtering and authorization centrally. Learn more about Streams.

How do Cosmo, Hub, and Connect fit together? Cosmo is the federation platform: registry, router, and observability for running a federated graph. Hub sits in front of it as the design and governance layer, where schema changes are proposed, validated, and approved before they reach the registry. Connect extends the graph downward, bringing REST, gRPC, and SOAP backends into federation over gRPC. Design in Hub, run on Cosmo, connect anything with Connect. Learn more about the platform.

Is WunderGraph the same as Cosmo? Not exactly: WunderGraph is the company, Cosmo is its open-source GraphQL federation platform. WunderGraph also builds Hub, the schema design and governance layer. If you see "WunderGraph Cosmo," that is the federation platform; older content sometimes says just "WunderGraph" for products that have since been renamed or retired. Learn more about Cosmo.