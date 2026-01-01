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WunderGraph

Deployment · Self-Hosted

Full data sovereignty, in your own cluster

Deploy the entire Cosmo Platform on your own Kubernetes infrastructure. All data stays inside your network. Production-grade Helm charts deploy to EKS, AKS, GKE, or any on-premises cluster.

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One of the few GraphQL federation platforms offering true self-hosted deployment.

The problem

Cloud-only platforms block regulated industries

Many organizations cannot send API data, schema metadata, or telemetry to an external SaaS. Most federation platforms offer no alternative.

Cloud-hosted platforms violate data residency requirements

Financial services, healthcare, and government organizations often cannot allow API metadata, schema data, or telemetry to leave their network. Cloud-only platforms make this impossible.

Vendor availability controls your uptime

When the federation control plane is managed externally, any outage or maintenance window affects your ability to publish schema changes or compose the federated graph.

Air-gapped environments need fully offline operation

Government contractors and secure facilities often operate in networks with no external connectivity. Every platform dependency must be available within the isolated environment.

Our solution

The entire stack, inside your network

The Cosmo umbrella Helm chart deploys all platform components to any Kubernetes cluster. Storage components run alongside platform services. All data stays within your infrastructure.

Deployment steps

  1. The Cosmo umbrella Helm chart packages all platform components as modular sub-charts.

  2. Configure your values.yaml with environment-specific settings: external databases, TLS, resource limits.

  3. Run helm install against your Kubernetes cluster—EKS, AKS, GKE, or on-premises.

  4. All data remains inside your cluster. No traffic reaches external services unless you configure it.

  5. Storage components (PostgreSQL, Keycloak, ClickHouse, Minio, Redis) are managed via Bitnami Helm charts.

  6. Upgrade platform components individually using Helm lifecycle management.

All components in one chart. All data in your cluster.

Self-Hosted

Before & After

BeforeWith Cosmo Self-Hosted
Limited to cloud-only federation platformsDeploy federation in any environment
Data leaves your network to reach the control planeFull data sovereignty within your infrastructure
Dependent on vendor availability and maintenance windowsComplete control over uptime and maintenance schedules
Compliance blockers for regulated industriesMeet strict regulatory requirements on your own infrastructure

Platform components

What the chart deploys

Platform sub-charts

ControlplaneStudioGraphQL MetricsOTEL CollectorRouterCDN

Storage (Bitnami charts)

PostgreSQLKeycloakClickHouseMinioRedis

How self-hosted deployment works

01
Any Kubernetes distribution.

Prepare

Set up a Kubernetes cluster and install Helm 3.8 or later. Pull the Cosmo Helm chart from the WunderGraph repository.

02
Full configuration control.

Configure

Customize values.yaml for your environment: external databases for production durability, TLS certificates, ingress configuration, and resource limits per component.

03
Single helm install command.

Deploy

Run helm install with your values file. The umbrella chart deploys all sub-charts and configures inter-component networking. Use Minikube for development environments.

04
All data stays in your cluster.

Operate

All data remains inside your cluster. Upgrade platform components using Helm lifecycle hooks. Scale sub-charts independently based on your workload.

Key differentiators

Why self-hosted Cosmo

Full stack, no compromises, inside your network.

Full data sovereignty

All platform data—schema metadata, analytics, telemetry—stays within your infrastructure. No external dependencies unless you configure them.

Any Kubernetes cluster

EKS, AKS, GKE, Minikube, or bare-metal on-premises clusters. The umbrella Helm chart works with any Kubernetes distribution.

Auto-generated configuration docs

Every Helm chart update regenerates its README with all available configuration options and defaults. Documentation is always accurate.

Open source

Cosmo is fully open source. Inspect the Helm charts, modify components, and contribute upstream. No vendor lock-in.

Deploy federation inside your network

Production-grade Helm charts. Full data sovereignty. Contact us for deployment guidance and enterprise support.

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FAQ

Self-hosted deployment questions

Read more in the deployment documentation.

Hub is live GraphQL Federation Reimagined. Design, Govern and Ship at scale.

Certified & Compliant

SOC2 certifiedSOC 2 Type II
HIPAA CompliantHIPAA
ISO 27001 certifiedISO 27001
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