Our solution
The entire stack, inside your network
The Cosmo umbrella Helm chart deploys all platform components to any Kubernetes cluster. Storage components run alongside platform services. All data stays within your infrastructure.
Deployment steps
The Cosmo umbrella Helm chart packages all platform components as modular sub-charts.
Configure your values.yaml with environment-specific settings: external databases, TLS, resource limits.
Run helm install against your Kubernetes cluster—EKS, AKS, GKE, or on-premises.
All data remains inside your cluster. No traffic reaches external services unless you configure it.
Storage components (PostgreSQL, Keycloak, ClickHouse, Minio, Redis) are managed via Bitnami Helm charts.
Upgrade platform components individually using Helm lifecycle management.
All components in one chart. All data in your cluster.