Cosmo Deployment

Production federation in days, without a dedicated ops team
Scenario
A startup needs GraphQL federation but has no DevOps capacity to manage infrastructure. They need to ship quickly and stay within a tight budget.
How Cosmo handles it
Sign up for Cosmo Cloud, create federated graphs through Studio, and deploy routers to any environment. WunderGraph manages the control plane, Studio, and CDN. The free tier covers 10 million monthly requests.
Outcome
Production-ready federation running in days. Engineering time goes to building APIs, not managing infrastructure.