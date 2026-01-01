Cosmo Deployment

Overview Every deployment model, built into Cosmo

Cosmo runs wherever your infrastructure runs. Use Cosmo Cloud for a fully managed experience, deploy to your own Kubernetes cluster with production-grade Helm charts, or spin up the complete stack locally with Docker Compose in minutes.

Once deployed, the Terraform provider manages your federation resources as code. Router Cluster Management gives you a real-time view of every running router instance. Router Compatibility Versions ensure that upgrades never silently break running deployments.