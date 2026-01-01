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Cosmo Deployment

Ship your federation anywhere

Managed cloud or fully self-hosted. Helm charts for any Kubernetes cluster, Docker Compose for local development, Terraform for infrastructure as code, and live fleet monitoring—all built into Cosmo.

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Managed cloud, Kubernetes, Docker, and Terraform. No lock-in.

Overview

Every deployment model, built into Cosmo

Cosmo runs wherever your infrastructure runs. Use Cosmo Cloud for a fully managed experience, deploy to your own Kubernetes cluster with production-grade Helm charts, or spin up the complete stack locally with Docker Compose in minutes.

Once deployed, the Terraform provider manages your federation resources as code. Router Cluster Management gives you a real-time view of every running router instance. Router Compatibility Versions ensure that upgrades never silently break running deployments.

Why deployment flexibility matters

Why teams need real deployment choice

Most federation platforms offer one deployment model. Startups have no time to manage infrastructure. Regulated enterprises cannot send data to a third-party cloud. Platform teams need reproducible deployments and version-controlled changes. A single model cannot serve all three.

Four deployment problems that come up repeatedly in production.

No time to manage federation infrastructure.

Setting up a control plane, schema registry, metrics pipeline, and CDN takes significant DevOps work. Teams building APIs should not also be running databases.

Compliance blocks cloud-hosted platforms.

Financial services, healthcare, and government organizations often cannot send API metadata to a third-party SaaS. They need all components running inside their own network.

Manual resource management causes configuration drift.

Clicking through a UI to create federated graphs and subgraphs does not scale across teams. Changes are hard to review, hard to roll back, and impossible to audit.

Router upgrades are risky without compatibility checks.

In a federated architecture, the router depends on execution configurations generated by composition. Breaking changes between them can cause silent failures that only surface in production.

Cosmo covers every model: managed cloud, full self-hosted, Docker for development, Terraform for automation, and built-in operational visibility.

Cosmo Deployment capabilities

Cosmo Cloud

Fully managed GraphQL federation platform. WunderGraph operates the control plane, Studio, CDN, and all supporting infrastructure. You run your routers; Cosmo handles everything else. Includes a generous free tier of 10 million monthly requests with options for Hybrid SaaS and On-Premises deployments.

Free / Pro / Enterprise

Which deployment capability do you need?

If you are…Start here
Evaluating Cosmo without committing to infrastructureDocker
Starting a new project and wanting managed infrastructureCosmo Cloud
Deploying to a Kubernetes cluster in productionKubernetes (Helm)
Requiring complete data sovereignty or air-gapped deploymentSelf-Hosted Deployment
Managing federation infrastructure through version controlTerraform Provider
Monitoring CPU, memory, and version across deployed routersRouter Cluster Management
Upgrading routers safely without risking configuration mismatchesRouter Compatibility Versions

How Cosmo deployment compares

CosmoCloud-only platformsCustom self-hosted
Managed cloud optionYes (Cosmo Cloud)YesNo
True self-hosted (full stack)Yes (Helm chart)NoYes (build it yourself)
Production-grade Helm chartYesNoManual
Terraform providerYes (official)VariesManual
Router fleet monitoringBuilt-inVariesManual
Free tierYes (10M req/month)VariesN/A (compute costs)
Use cases

Deployment use cases

Real deployment patterns and the Cosmo capability behind each one.

Startup velocity

Production federation in days, without a dedicated ops team

Scenario

A startup needs GraphQL federation but has no DevOps capacity to manage infrastructure. They need to ship quickly and stay within a tight budget.

How Cosmo handles it

Sign up for Cosmo Cloud, create federated graphs through Studio, and deploy routers to any environment. WunderGraph manages the control plane, Studio, and CDN. The free tier covers 10 million monthly requests.

Outcome

Production-ready federation running in days. Engineering time goes to building APIs, not managing infrastructure.

Compliance & sovereignty

Federation that stays inside your network

Scenario

A financial services or healthcare organization needs GraphQL federation but cannot send data outside their private cloud. Regulatory requirements demand full data residency.

How Cosmo handles it

Deploy the complete Cosmo stack to a private Kubernetes cluster using the Helm umbrella chart. All components—Controlplane, Studio, metrics, CDN—run inside your network. Configure values.yaml with external databases for production durability.

Outcome

Full federation platform with no data leaving the organization. Regulatory requirements met without sacrificing federation capability.

GitOps automation

Every infrastructure change reviewed, versioned, and audited

Scenario

A platform team wants federation infrastructure managed through pull requests, with previews of every change before it applies to production.

How Cosmo handles it

Store Terraform configurations in Git. Use the wundergraph/cosmo provider to define federated graphs, subgraphs, namespaces, and feature flags. Run terraform plan in CI for review; apply on merge.

Outcome

Complete audit trail of all federation infrastructure changes. Rollback is a git revert.

Why teams use Cosmo for deployment

  • No lock-in. Run Cosmo in your cloud, your Kubernetes cluster, or your own datacenter. Switch from Cosmo Cloud to self-hosted at any point. The same platform runs in every environment.
  • Production-grade tooling, not scripts you maintain yourself. The Helm chart, Terraform provider, and Docker Compose configuration are maintained by WunderGraph and kept current with every platform release.
  • Operational visibility without extra instrumentation. Router Cluster Management discovers running instances automatically via built-in OpenTelemetry. CPU, memory, version, and composition are visible in Studio the moment routers come online.
Get started

Deploy your federation your way

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Hub is live GraphQL Federation Reimagined. Design, Govern and Ship at scale.

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