Our solution
A version handshake between config and router
Every execution configuration carries a compatibilityVersion. Routers validate it at startup. Cosmo Cloud stores configurations discretely per version. Each router polls only its own address.
How it works
When Cosmo composes a federated graph, the execution configuration includes a compatibilityVersion property.
The format is <compatibility-version>:<composition-package-version> (e.g., "1:0.1.0").
Each router version defines an internal threshold for the maximum compatibility version it accepts.
At startup, the router validates the configuration version against its threshold.
If the configuration version exceeds the threshold, the router fails fast with a clear error.
Cosmo Cloud stores execution configurations discretely by version. Routers poll only the CDN address matching their threshold.
Fail fast on mismatch. Safe upgrades without coordination.