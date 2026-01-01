Cosmo Deployment / Router Compatibility Versions

Deployment · Compatibility Versions

Upgrade routers without breaking running deployments

Every execution configuration carries a compatibilityVersion that routers validate at startup. Mismatches fail fast with a clear error. Each router version polls its own CDN address, so mixed fleets work safely.

New compatibility versions are released only when breaking changes make backwards compatibility unfeasible.

Available onFree·Pro·Enterprise