Our solution
One command, complete platform
The official Docker Compose configuration starts every Cosmo component with pre-configured networking and dependencies. Clone the repo and follow the Getting Started guide.
Getting started
Clone the Cosmo repository from GitHub.
Follow the Getting Started instructions to run the startup command.
Docker Compose pulls all container images and starts every platform component.
Access Cosmo Studio in your browser to create federated graphs and publish subgraph schemas.
Connect your local subgraph services to the running federation environment.
Use the full local stack for development, testing, and CI integration before deploying to production.
For evaluation, development, and CI. Not for production.