Hub is live GraphQL Federation Reimagined. Design, Govern and Ship at scale.
WunderGraph

Deployment · Cosmo Cloud

GraphQL federation, managed for you

WunderGraph operates the control plane, Studio, CDN, and all supporting infrastructure. You run your routers. Start with 10 million monthly requests—free, no credit card required.

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Hybrid SaaS and On-Premises options available for compliance requirements.

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The problem

Running federation infrastructure is a full-time job

GraphQL federation requires more than a router. A production platform needs a control plane, schema registry, metrics pipeline, CDN, and databases—all of which require ongoing maintenance.

Federation infrastructure is expensive to operate

A production GraphQL federation platform requires a control plane, schema registry, metrics pipeline, CDN, and multiple databases. Building and operating all of it takes significant DevOps investment.

Scaling and reliability need dedicated engineering

High availability, disaster recovery, auto-scaling, and security patching each require ongoing attention. For most teams, this is overhead that slows down product development.

Compliance requirements add deployment complexity

Extended data retention, audit trails, and strict compliance certifications are difficult to implement from scratch. They also require ongoing maintenance as requirements evolve.

Our solution

Managed platform, your routers

Cosmo Cloud operates all critical platform components. You focus on building GraphQL APIs and deploying routers to your chosen environment. WunderGraph handles the rest.

How it works

  1. Create an account at cosmo.wundergraph.com—no credit card required for the free tier.

  2. Use Cosmo Studio to create federated graphs, publish subgraph schemas, and manage namespaces.

  3. Deploy routers to your preferred environment: cloud, on-premises, or edge.

  4. Routers connect to Cosmo Cloud to fetch execution configurations and report telemetry.

  5. Monitor analytics, trace requests, and manage schema changes through Studio.

  6. Scale routers independently without touching the managed control plane.

Control plane in the cloud. Routers in your environment.

Cosmo Cloud

Before & After

Before Cosmo CloudWith Cosmo Cloud
Deploy and manage control plane, databases, and CDNManaged infrastructure handled by WunderGraph
Configure high availability and disaster recovery manuallyBuilt-in reliability and redundancy
Handle security patches and platform upgradesAutomatic platform updates
Dedicated DevOps resources for maintenanceFocus entirely on API development

Deployment options

Choose your model

Cosmo Cloud
WunderGraph manages the control plane, Studio, CDN, and all supporting infrastructure. You deploy and run routers in your environment.
Hybrid SaaS
Managed control plane with routers deployed in your own infrastructure for data locality requirements.
On-Premises
Full on-premises deployment for organizations with strict compliance or data sovereignty requirements. Contact WunderGraph for custom plans.

How Cosmo Cloud works

01
10M requests free, no credit card.

Sign up

Create an account at cosmo.wundergraph.com. The free tier includes 10 million monthly requests with no credit card required.

02
Studio UI and wgc CLI included.

Configure

Use Cosmo Studio to create federated graphs, publish subgraph schemas, manage namespaces, and set up CI/CD integration via the wgc CLI.

03
Routers run in your environment.

Deploy routers

Deploy routers to your preferred environment—any cloud provider, on-premises, or edge. Routers connect to Cosmo Cloud for configuration and report telemetry back.

04
Analytics and tracing in Studio.

Monitor

Real-time analytics, distributed tracing, and schema change history are all available in Studio. Scale routers independently without touching the managed control plane.

Platform features

What's included

The managed platform covers everything except running routers.

Hosted control plane

Platform API, Node API, schema registry, and composition engine managed by WunderGraph. Automatic updates with every platform release.

Cosmo Studio

Web-based interface for managing federated graphs, viewing schema changelogs, tracing requests, and monitoring analytics.

CDN configuration distribution

Router execution configurations distributed globally via CDN. Routers poll their version-appropriate configuration address automatically.

CI/CD integration

Integrate with any CI/CD system using the wgc CLI or official Terraform provider. Schema checks and subgraph publishing work in any pipeline.

Start with Cosmo Cloud

Ten million requests per month at no cost. No credit card required. Upgrade when you need it.

Start FreeRead the Docs

FAQ

Cosmo Cloud questions

Read more in the Cosmo Cloud documentation.

Hub is live GraphQL Federation Reimagined. Design, Govern and Ship at scale.

Certified & Compliant

SOC2 certifiedSOC 2 Type II
HIPAA CompliantHIPAA
ISO 27001 certifiedISO 27001
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