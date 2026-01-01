Our solution
Managed platform, your routers
Cosmo Cloud operates all critical platform components. You focus on building GraphQL APIs and deploying routers to your chosen environment. WunderGraph handles the rest.
How it works
Create an account at cosmo.wundergraph.com—no credit card required for the free tier.
Use Cosmo Studio to create federated graphs, publish subgraph schemas, and manage namespaces.
Deploy routers to your preferred environment: cloud, on-premises, or edge.
Routers connect to Cosmo Cloud to fetch execution configurations and report telemetry.
Monitor analytics, trace requests, and manage schema changes through Studio.
Scale routers independently without touching the managed control plane.
Control plane in the cloud. Routers in your environment.