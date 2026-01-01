Our solution
Federation infrastructure as code
The Cosmo Terraform provider brings standard IaC practices to GraphQL federation. Define resources in HCL, version them in Git, review them in pull requests, and apply them consistently across environments.
How it works
Configure the wundergraph/cosmo Terraform provider with your Cosmo Cloud API key.
Define your federation resources in HCL: namespaces, federated graphs, subgraphs, and contracts.
Store your Terraform configurations in version control alongside your application code.
Run terraform plan to preview what changes will be applied before executing them.
Run terraform apply to create or update resources in Cosmo Cloud.
Integrate with CI/CD to automate schema publishing and infrastructure provisioning on merge.
Every change reviewed, versioned, and auditable.