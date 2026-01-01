Our solution
One chart, full platform
The Cosmo umbrella Helm chart handles component ordering, inter-service networking, and storage integration. Deploy the complete platform with one command.
How deployment works
The Cosmo Helm chart is an umbrella chart containing six platform sub-charts.
Storage components integrate via external Bitnami Helm charts: PostgreSQL, Keycloak, ClickHouse, Minio, Redis.
Configure a values.yaml for your target environment—development defaults or production-grade settings.
Run helm install against your cluster (EKS, AKS, GKE, Minikube, or on-premises).
Each sub-chart can be configured independently or disabled if you bring external services.
Upgrade components with helm upgrade and revert with helm rollback; handle database migrations per the chart documentation.
Reproducible deployments across every environment.