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Deployment · Kubernetes

Deploy the full Cosmo stack to any Kubernetes cluster

A production-grade Helm umbrella chart packages every Cosmo component. Deploy locally with Minikube or to any cloud Kubernetes service with a single command.

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EKS, AKS, GKE, Minikube, and on-premises clusters. Auto-generated configuration docs.

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The problem

Deploying a multi-service platform to Kubernetes is complex

Writing and maintaining custom Kubernetes manifests for every platform component takes significant engineering time and creates configuration that drifts across environments.

Custom Kubernetes manifests drift over time

Maintaining individual Deployment, Service, and ConfigMap resources for a multi-service platform is time-consuming. They diverge between environments and become difficult to upgrade.

Multi-component coordination is error-prone

A federation platform has many interdependent services. Connecting them correctly, in the right startup order, with compatible configuration, is complex to manage manually.

Consistent environments across dev and production are hard

Local development setups drift from staging and production. Teams need identical deployment processes across all environments to catch issues early.

Our solution

One chart, full platform

The Cosmo umbrella Helm chart handles component ordering, inter-service networking, and storage integration. Deploy the complete platform with one command.

How deployment works

  1. The Cosmo Helm chart is an umbrella chart containing six platform sub-charts.

  2. Storage components integrate via external Bitnami Helm charts: PostgreSQL, Keycloak, ClickHouse, Minio, Redis.

  3. Configure a values.yaml for your target environment—development defaults or production-grade settings.

  4. Run helm install against your cluster (EKS, AKS, GKE, Minikube, or on-premises).

  5. Each sub-chart can be configured independently or disabled if you bring external services.

  6. Upgrade components with helm upgrade and revert with helm rollback; handle database migrations per the chart documentation.

Reproducible deployments across every environment.

Kubernetes (Helm)

Before & After

Before Cosmo HelmWith Cosmo Helm
Write and maintain custom Kubernetes manifests for each componentSingle helm install command deploys the full platform
Manual configuration of each service and its dependenciesPre-configured defaults with environment-specific overrides
Inconsistent deployments across dev, staging, and productionReproducible deployments using values files per environment
Undocumented configuration optionsAuto-generated README with all options and defaults

Chart contents

What's in the umbrella chart

Platform sub-charts

ControlplaneGraphQL MetricsOTEL CollectorStudioRouterCDN

Storage (Bitnami)

PostgreSQLKeycloakClickHouseMinioRedis

How the Cosmo Helm chart works

01
Any Kubernetes distribution.

Prepare

Install Helm 3.8 or later and configure kubectl for your cluster. The chart supports EKS, AKS, GKE, Minikube, and any Kubernetes cluster.

02
Environment-specific values files.

Configure

Create a values.yaml file with your environment-specific settings. For local development, use the defaults. For production, configure external databases and TLS.

03
One command. Full stack.

Deploy

Run helm install with your values file. The umbrella chart deploys all six platform sub-charts and Bitnami storage components in the correct order.

04
Helm-managed upgrades and rollbacks.

Upgrade

Use helm upgrade for platform updates and helm rollback to revert to the previous release. Handle any required database migrations per the chart documentation.

Chart features

Built for production

Everything a production Kubernetes deployment needs, included.

Universal Kubernetes support

Deploy to Amazon EKS, Azure AKS, Google GKE, or any Kubernetes cluster. Minikube is supported for local development and CI environments.

Modular sub-chart architecture

Each platform component is a separate sub-chart. Disable components you replace with external services and configure each one independently.

Helm-managed upgrades

Run helm upgrade for platform updates and helm rollback to revert to any previous release. Handle database migrations per the chart documentation.

Auto-generated documentation

Every chart update regenerates the README with all configuration options and defaults. Configuration documentation is always current.

Deploy Cosmo to Kubernetes

One Helm chart. Six sub-charts. Full platform. EKS, AKS, GKE, or on-premises.

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FAQ

Kubernetes deployment questions

Deep dive in the Kubernetes deployment documentation.

Hub is live GraphQL Federation Reimagined. Design, Govern and Ship at scale.

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