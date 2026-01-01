Cosmo Observability

Checkout starts returning errors at peak traffic
Scenario
A critical checkout API returns intermittent errors during peak load. The team needs to find the failing subgraph fast.
How Cosmo handles it
Filter traces in Cosmo Studio by error status. The span tree shows the inventory subgraph timing out, and the span details carry the error message, extension codes, and stack trace. The auto-refreshing trace view updates every 10 seconds while the incident is live.
Outcome
Root cause identified in five minutes instead of two hours: database connection exhaustion in the inventory subgraph.