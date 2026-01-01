Overview What Cosmo Observability is

Cosmo Observability is the telemetry layer of the Cosmo Router: distributed traces, Prometheus metrics, structured access logs, and Go pprof endpoints. Every signal is GraphQL-aware: spans, metrics, and log fields carry the operation name, operation type, subgraph identity, and client information that matter for federated APIs.

The implementation is OpenTelemetry-native. The router uses the OTEL Go SDK to generate traces and metrics and exports them over HTTP or gRPC to any OTEL-compatible backend: Cosmo Cloud, Jaeger, Datadog, Prometheus, or an OpenTelemetry Collector that routes the data further.