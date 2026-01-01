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Observability · OTEL Collector

Route every telemetry signal through one OpenTelemetry Collector

The Cosmo Router exports to a single OTLP endpoint. The Collector handles pipelines, batching, credentials, and protocol translation to every backend you run.

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OTLP via gRPC :4317 or HTTP :4318. Standard OpenTelemetry Collector.

One pipeline, every backend

Cosmo RouterOTLP / single endpointOTEL CollectorreceiversprocessorsexportersCosmo CloudJaegerPrometheus

Available onFreeProEnterprise

The problem

Per-application exporters do not scale

Every backend you add means another exporter in every service. Every credential rotation means a deploy. Every protocol difference means custom code.

Per-app exporters multiply credentials

Configuring exporters in every service means storing tokens, certificates, and endpoints in every deployment. Each new backend is another change rolled across every app.

Some backends need protocol translation

Different backends speak slightly different OTLP dialects or expect specific header conventions. Handling that in application code adds drift.

High-volume telemetry needs batching

Without batching, each signal becomes its own outbound request. That works in development; it does not work under production load.

Our solution

The Collector handles fan-out, you handle one config

The router targets a single OTLP endpoint. The Collector receives, processes, and forwards. Add or remove backends by editing the Collector configuration; application configuration does not change.

How the pipeline runs

  1. Deploy an OpenTelemetry Collector (container or process) between the router and your backends.

  2. The Collector receives OTLP over gRPC (port 4317) or HTTP (port 4318).

  3. The router exports to one Collector endpoint instead of each backend directly.

  4. Pipelines route data through receivers, processors, and exporters.

  5. A batch processor groups data before export, reducing request count and bandwidth.

  6. Exporters fan out to Cosmo Cloud, Jaeger, Prometheus, Datadog, or any OTEL-compatible backend at once.

One application config. Any number of backends.

OTEL Collector

Before & After

Before CosmoWith Cosmo
Exporter credentials duplicated in every serviceOne router OTLP endpoint; tokens live in the Collector
Some backends need protocol or format translationCollector processors handle batching and conversion centrally
High-volume telemetry overwhelms downstream APIsBatching and sampling at the Collector before export
Adding a backend means redeploying applicationsEdit Collector exporters only; router config unchanged

Credentials

Centralized credential management

Tokens for Cosmo Cloud, Datadog, and any other backend live in the Collector. Applications keep one local endpoint and never carry production credentials.

How the OTEL Collector integrates with Cosmo Router

01
OTLP gRPC :4317 · HTTP :4318

Receive

The Collector listens for OTLP on gRPC port 4317 and HTTP port 4318. The router exports to a single endpoint and stops worrying about backend protocols.

02
Batch · 1s timeout, 1024 size.

Process

A batch processor groups signals before export. Default timeout 1s, default batch size 1024. Reduce outbound requests and bandwidth without changing application code.

03
One place for backend credentials.

Authenticate

Credentials for each backend live in the Collector. Rotate a token in one place, push, done. Applications keep their single local endpoint.

04
One Collector, any number of backends.

Fan out

Exporters target Cosmo Cloud, Jaeger, Prometheus, Datadog, and any OTEL-compatible backend. Each pipeline can mix and match receivers, processors, and exporters.

Telemetry controls

Pipelines, auth, and fan-out

Receivers, processors, and exporters: credentials stay in the Collector, not in app config.

OTLP receivers

gRPC on 4317 and HTTP on 4318. The router can send to either; pick the one your network favors.

Batch processor

Default timeout 1s, default send_batch_size 1024. Both are configurable per pipeline.

Cosmo Cloud endpoint

https://cosmo-otel.wundergraph.com:443. Add an Authorization header with your Cosmo token in the Collector exporter config.

Custom builds

Custom Collector builds are available for specific deployment needs. See the OpenTelemetry custom-collector docs for the build procedure.

Centralize telemetry export

Point the router at one Collector endpoint. Fan out to every backend from Collector config.

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FAQ

OTEL Collector integration

Deep dive in the OpenTelemetry Collector setup documentation.

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