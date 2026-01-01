Our solution

The Collector handles fan-out, you handle one config

The router targets a single OTLP endpoint. The Collector receives, processes, and forwards. Add or remove backends by editing the Collector configuration; application configuration does not change.

How the pipeline runs

1 Deploy an OpenTelemetry Collector (container or process) between the router and your backends. 2 The Collector receives OTLP over gRPC (port 4317) or HTTP (port 4318). 3 The router exports to one Collector endpoint instead of each backend directly. 4 Pipelines route data through receivers, processors, and exporters. 5 A batch processor groups data before export, reducing request count and bandwidth. 6 Exporters fan out to Cosmo Cloud, Jaeger, Prometheus, Datadog, or any OTEL-compatible backend at once.

One application config. Any number of backends.