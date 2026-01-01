Our solution
The Collector handles fan-out, you handle one config
The router targets a single OTLP endpoint. The Collector receives, processes, and forwards. Add or remove backends by editing the Collector configuration; application configuration does not change.
How the pipeline runs
Deploy an OpenTelemetry Collector (container or process) between the router and your backends.
The Collector receives OTLP over gRPC (port 4317) or HTTP (port 4318).
The router exports to one Collector endpoint instead of each backend directly.
Pipelines route data through receivers, processors, and exporters.
A batch processor groups data before export, reducing request count and bandwidth.
Exporters fan out to Cosmo Cloud, Jaeger, Prometheus, Datadog, or any OTEL-compatible backend at once.
One application config. Any number of backends.