Cosmo Observability / Access Logs

Observability · Access Logs

GraphQL-aware request logs in structured JSON

Every router request, logged with operation name, type, hash, and per-stage timing. Output to stdout for containers or to a file for high load. Custom fields from headers, request context, or expressions.

JSON output. No bespoke parsers. Ready for ELK, Splunk, or any SIEM.

Available onFree·Pro·Enterprise