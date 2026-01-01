Our solution

Execution plans, returned in the response

Activate ART per request and the trace ships back inside extensions.trace. The Cosmo Playground renders the plan visually so you can see the structure at a glance.

What ART captures

1 A client sends a query with the X-WG-Trace header (or the wg_trace query parameter). 2 The router executes normally and captures the execution plan structure in detail. 3 Every fetch is recorded with its type: parallel, serial, entity, or batch. 4 Actual subgraph requests, input data, and output data are attached to each fetch. 5 Per-step timing covers planning and each load operation. 6 The trace is returned in the GraphQL response under extensions.trace and renders in the Cosmo Playground.

No code changes. Per-request header. Zero overhead on normal traffic.