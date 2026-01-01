Our solution
Production dashboards in one make target
A Docker Compose stack with Grafana, Prometheus, and ClickHouse. Pre-configured data sources. Two dashboards that load on first start. Open the JSON, change the panels, keep going.
What you get on day one
Clone the Cosmo repository and run make infra-debug-up.
Docker Compose brings up Grafana, Prometheus, and ClickHouse with the right configuration baked in.
Prometheus data source is pre-configured for router metrics. ClickHouse data source is pre-configured for analytics.
Two dashboards load on first start: Router Cache Metrics and Go Runtime Metrics.
Point the router metrics endpoint at the Prometheus scrape job.
Customize the panels to match your SLOs or use the queries as templates for your own dashboards.
Production visibility in under 30 minutes.