Production visibility shouldn't block on a Grafana project. Most teams want a sensible starting point and the freedom to extend.

Building dashboards from scratch is a project Picking the right metrics, writing PromQL, and laying out panels takes days. None of that work is differentiated, and most teams reinvent it.

Trial and error is the default Without proven queries, teams iterate against production traffic to figure out what to graph and how. Mistakes ship to dashboards executives look at.