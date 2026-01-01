Cosmo Observability / Distributed Tracing

Observability · Distributed Tracing

Follow every federated GraphQL request from client to subgraph

Cosmo Router instruments every operation, propagates trace context to each subgraph, and renders the full span tree in Cosmo Studio. Find the slow span. See the error stack. Move on.

Built into the router. Visualized in Cosmo Studio. Pro and Enterprise.

Available onPro·Enterprise