Our solution
One trace per request, every span in Studio
The router captures spans for every phase of a federated request and stitches subgraph spans into the same trace. Cosmo Studio renders the result as a single timeline.
What happens for every request
A client request hits the router. The router creates spans for parsing, validation, planning, and execution.
Each subgraph request gets a trace ID propagated via W3C Trace Context (or Jaeger, B3, or Baggage).
Subgraph spans collected at the router are correlated with the request trace.
Span attributes carry GraphQL operation details. Errors include the response message, extension codes, and stack traces.
Cosmo Studio renders the full span tree with timing breakdowns and error highlights.
The Studio dashboard auto-refreshes every 10 seconds while you debug a live incident.
Open the trace, find the failure, ship the fix.