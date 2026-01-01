Cosmo Observability / Profiling (pprof)

Observability · Profiling

Diagnose CPU, memory, and deadlocks with Go pprof

Cosmo Router exposes the full set of Go pprof endpoints: heap, CPU, goroutine, block, and thread. Enable with one environment variable. Visualize with the tooling you already know.

Off by default. No overhead until enabled. Standard Go tooling.

PPROF_ADDR=:6060 Cosmo Router :6060/debug/pprof Profile types /heap /profile (CPU · 30s) /goroutine /threadcreate /block go tool pprof Visualize

Available onFree·Pro·Enterprise