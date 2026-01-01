Hub is live GraphQL Federation Reimagined. Design, Govern and Ship at scale.
WunderGraph
★ Recommended
Cosmo
VS
Incumbent
AApollo GraphOS

Both handle GraphQL Federation. Only Cosmo scales it without breaking your organization.

Federation grows. Teams multiply. Schema reviews become bottlenecks. Cosmo automates the governance Apollo leaves to you — so the platform scales as fast as the org behind it.

Book a demo →See migration guide
Teams migrate from Apollo in days, not months. Federation v2 schemas work unchanged.
tailor
fingent
redventures
equinix
crypto
onthebeach
EOG Resources
fanduel
innio
Saks
khealth
monkeyfactory
ebay
pempem
travelpassgroup
soundtrack
cbn
StockX
Flutter Entertainment
bonprix
dentsu
procore
acoustic
superbet
roche
soundcloud
Simply Wall Street
ShutterStock
Narvar
Luxury Presence
Luna
OpenPhone
Agilisys
MaintainX
Kabata
NovaPay
Datacurve AI
tailor
fingent
redventures
equinix
crypto
onthebeach
EOG Resources
fanduel
innio
Saks
khealth
monkeyfactory
ebay
pempem
travelpassgroup
soundtrack
cbn
StockX
Flutter Entertainment
bonprix
dentsu
procore
acoustic
superbet
roche
soundcloud
Simply Wall Street
ShutterStock
Narvar
Luxury Presence
Luna
OpenPhone
Agilisys
MaintainX
Kabata
NovaPay
Datacurve AI
Why teams switch

Finally, you can scale federation without the coordination overhead.

Three things break in Apollo as your federation grows past a handful of subgraphs. Cosmo fixes each one at the platform layer.

ApollopainManual reviews, approval meetings, alignment overhead

Governance built in, not bolted on

Automated schema checks, breaking-change detection, and required-reviewer workflows replace the manual review cycles that slow teams down as federation grows past 20 subgraphs.

ApollopainComplex setup, long ramp-up, deep expertise required

Weeks to production, not months

Simpler architecture, faster onboarding, lower implementation risk. Teams that delayed federation because of Apollo's complexity ship with Cosmo in weeks — many in under five working days.

ApollopainProprietary platform, vendor lock-in, opaque pricing

Open source. Your infra. Your control.

100% open source under Apache 2.0. Self-host anywhere. Inspect every line. No forced cloud dependency, no usage-based surprises, no negotiating Enterprise tier just to run the router on your own metal.

Feature comparison

Cosmo vs Apollo GraphOS

A practical comparison for teams evaluating their federation platform. No marketing fluff — what each product actually does, side by side.

Capability
13 dimensions teams evaluate
Cosmo
Best for teams scaling federation with governance
AApollo GraphOS
Best for teams starting with federation basics
Schema governance
Automated checks, required reviewers, design-first workflows
Manual review processes, CI-based checks
Schema collaboration
Visual canvas (Hub), team coordination, requirements-first design
Schema proposals via CI/CD pipeline
Breaking change detection
Traffic-aware validation against real production queries
Schema checks against registered operations
Router P99 latency
186 ms
1,510 ms
Throughput (RPS)
1,167
143
Federation runtime
Full Federation v2 support
Federation v2 (originators)
Multi-protocol
GraphQL · gRPC · REST · SOAP · Kafka · NATS in one supergraph
GraphQL · REST connectors
Observability
Built-in OpenTelemetry tracing, metrics, analytics
Operation-level metrics, studio-based traces
Subscriptions
Event-driven federated subscriptions (Kafka, NATS, Redis)
WebSocket subs, limited federation support
Source model
100% open source (Apache 2.0)
Proprietary platform, SSPL components
Deployment
Self-host anywhere · managed cloud
Cloud-hosted (self-host: Enterprise only)
Compliance
SOC 2 Type II · HIPAA · ISO 27001
SOC 2 Type II
Pricing
Free · open source$499/mo · Launch$3,499/mo · Scale
Free tierUsage-based enterprise pricing(opaque — call sales)
Book a demo →
30-minute walkthrough. No commitment. No sales theatrics.
Day to day

What changes when you choose Cosmo

The difference is not just features. It is how your team operates day to day — what happens during a schema change, a deploy, an incident.

With CosmoRecommended

A platform that takes coordination off your engineers' plates.

  • Schema changes validated automatically against production traffic
  • Teams coordinate on a visual canvas — not in Slack threads
  • Federation live in weeks, not months of configuration
  • Full observability from day one, not an add-on
  • Transparent pricing you can forecast annually
  • Self-host if compliance or data residency requires it

AWith Apollo GraphOSStatus quo

A platform that pushes coordination work back to your engineers.

  • Schema reviews are orchestrated through a proprietary cloud control plane.
  • Team coordination via Slack, docs, and alignment calls
  • Longer ramp-up period, more setup complexity
  • Observability requires configuration and tool integration
  • Usage-based pricing that scales unpredictably
  • Cloud-only unless you negotiate Enterprise terms
From Apollo users

Common questions about switching

Switching platforms is a real decision. Here's what teams ask before they commit — answered honestly.

MigrationWe have dozens of subgraphs on Apollo Federation v2. How hard is the migration?

Cosmo is fully compatible with Apollo Federation v2 schemas. Your existing subgraphs work without changes. The router swap is a configuration change, not a rewrite. Most teams complete the migration in under a week.

vs ApolloApollo migrations to other platforms typically require schema rewrites. Cosmo's compatibility layer eliminates that.
AdoptionMy team already knows Apollo. Will they need to relearn everything?

If your team knows Federation v2, they already know how to write subgraphs for Cosmo. The schema language is the same. The difference is in the platform layer: governance, collaboration, and observability. Those are new capabilities, not replacements.

In shortThe learning curve is additive — new governance tools — rather than replacement.
ComplianceWe are in a regulated industry. Can Cosmo meet our compliance requirements?

Cosmo is SOC 2 Type II, HIPAA, and ISO 27001 certified. You can self-host for full data residency control. Open source means your security team can audit the code directly rather than relying on vendor attestations.

vs ApolloApollo's self-hosted option is gated behind Enterprise. Cosmo's open source model gives you deployment flexibility from day one.
EcosystemApollo has a much larger community. What if WunderGraph doesn't keep up?

Apollo has a larger community today. That's a fair point. Cosmo runs in production at eBay, SoundCloud, and Shutterstock. The open source model means the project survives independent of the company. Your investment is protected by the Apache 2.0 license.

Bottom lineApollo's proprietary model means your investment depends on their business decisions. Cosmo's open source foundation gives you a permanent exit option.
PerformanceIs the router actually faster, or is that just marketing?

The Cosmo Router is written in Go, optimized for federated query planning, and benchmarks at 186ms P99 latency vs 1.51s for Apollo Router under the same load. Throughput: 1,167 RPS vs 143 RPS. Run our benchmark suite against your own subgraphs — the numbers reproduce.

Teams that switched

From Apollo to Cosmo. In their words.

Real teams, real before-and-after. The patterns repeat: governance overhead disappears, ramp-up shortens, the router gets faster.

Switched from Apollo
We have experienced significant performance enhancements for our most complex queries since switching from Apollo to Cosmo. The query planning in Cosmo is more advanced and intelligently optimized.
FW
Fredrik Wärnsberg
Soundtrack Your Brand
Switched from Apollo
We started building our own Federation Solution. We ended up implementing a home baked solution utilizing Apollo Rover and schema stitching. It worked for a while, but as we grew, it became more and more difficult to maintain, and harder for teams to adopt. We decided to look for a better solution.
SW
Stephen Wooten
On The Beach
See it for yourself

Federation that scales without breaking your organization.

30-minute demo, tailored to your setup. We'll walk through governance, collaboration, and observability — and your specific migration path.

Book a demo →Try Cosmo free
Compatible with your existing Apollo Federation v2 schemas. No rewrite required.
Hub is live GraphQL Federation Reimagined. Design, Govern and Ship at scale.

Certified & Compliant

SOC2 certifiedSOC 2 Type II
HIPAA CompliantHIPAA
ISO 27001 certifiedISO 27001
Platform Status →

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