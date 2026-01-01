Our solution

One identity provider, one source of truth

Cosmo connects to your OIDC identity provider. Users sign in with existing credentials. Role assignments come from your IdP mappings. When someone leaves the organization, removing them from the IdP removes their Cosmo access.

How SSO enrollment works

1 Configure your OIDC provider in Cosmo — Okta, Auth0, Keycloak, Microsoft Entra, or any OIDC-compliant system. 2 Set up role mappings: map identity provider groups or attributes to Cosmo roles. 3 Copy the generated Login URL and share it with your team. 4 Users sign in via the Login URL and encounter the "Login with SSO" option on first use. 5 Cosmo enrolls the user automatically and assigns roles based on your configured mappings. 6 If you disconnect SSO, all SSO-authenticated users are downgraded to viewer as a security measure.

Your IdP is the source of truth. Cosmo stays in sync automatically.