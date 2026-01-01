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Compliance · Certifications

Deploy federated GraphQL in regulated industries from day one

Cosmo holds SOC 2 Type II certification and supports GDPR, HIPAA, and ISO 27001. Self-hosted Router, HMAC-signed configuration, RBAC, and SSO included.

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SOC 2 Type II report available upon request.

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The problem

Compliance takes time you don't have

Qualifying new infrastructure in regulated industries can take months. Every unvetted vendor is a gap in your audit trail.

Regulated industries face long adoption cycles

Healthcare, finance, and government teams can spend months qualifying a new technology for production. Every new component means more auditor questions and more compliance documentation.

Building compliant GraphQL from scratch is expensive

Security controls, audit logging, RBAC, SSO integration, and the processes to demonstrate them to auditors all require significant engineering investment when built in-house.

Vendor compliance is part of your compliance posture

Your auditors ask about every third-party tool in your stack. A vendor without certifications creates a gap you have to fill with compensating controls and additional documentation.

Our solution

Compliance built into the platform

Cosmo's certifications, security controls, and documentation are already in place. Use them to satisfy your vendor compliance requirements rather than building the same controls from scratch.

What Cosmo provides

  1. Cosmo holds a SOC 2 Type II certification, available as a report upon request for vendor due diligence.

  2. The platform supports GDPR, HIPAA, and ISO 27001 frameworks, enabling deployment in regulated industries.

  3. The Cosmo Router can be self-hosted, keeping all request and response data within your infrastructure. Only anonymized metadata reaches the Control Plane.

  4. Configuration updates are cryptographically validated using HMAC-SHA256 signatures, preventing tampering between the Control Plane and your Router.

  5. Access is controlled through Role-Based Access Control (RBAC) and SSO via OIDC and SAML.

  6. Cosmo carries $5M E&O and Cyber Insurance Coverage.

Certifications in place. Documentation on request.

Compliance certifications

Before & After

Before CosmoWith Cosmo
Months spent building compliant GraphQL infrastructure in-houseDeploy with enterprise-grade compliance controls from day one
Expensive custom security audits for your own federation solutionUse Cosmo's existing SOC 2 Type II certification to satisfy vendor due diligence
Uncertainty about what data leaves your infrastructureSelf-hosted Router keeps request data local; only anonymized metadata goes to the Control Plane
Complex compliance documentation built from scratchCompliance reports and security documentation available upon request

Frameworks

Certifications and standards

  • SOC 2 Type IIReport available upon request for vendor due diligence
  • GDPRData minimization, IP anonymization, and self-hosted Router deployment
  • HIPAASelf-hosted infrastructure keeps PHI within your environment
  • ISO 27001Information security management controls and documentation

How Cosmo meets enterprise security requirements

01
Your infra. Your data.

Self-host

Deploy the Cosmo Router inside your own infrastructure. Request and response data never leaves your environment. Only anonymized operational metadata reaches the Cosmo Control Plane.

02
Config integrity enforced.

Validate

Configuration updates pushed from the Control Plane are signed with HMAC-SHA256. The Router validates the signature before applying any configuration change, preventing tampering.

03
RBAC and SSO built in.

Control access

RBAC limits what each team member can view or change in Cosmo Studio. SSO via OIDC or SAML integrates with your existing identity provider.

04
Audit docs ready on request.

Audit

Request Cosmo's SOC 2 Type II report to document vendor compliance. Built-in IP anonymization and variable exclusion support GDPR data minimization requirements for auditors.

Security controls

Enterprise controls, included

The controls auditors ask about are already built into Cosmo.

SOC 2 Type II certified

Cosmo holds a SOC 2 Type II certification. Request the report to satisfy vendor compliance requirements in your own audit process.

HMAC-SHA256 config signing

Every configuration update from the Control Plane is cryptographically signed. The Router verifies the signature before applying changes.

SSO and RBAC

Connect your identity provider via OIDC or SAML. Role-Based Access Control limits permissions per team member in Cosmo Studio.

Continuous fuzz testing

The Cosmo Router is continuously fuzz tested for security vulnerabilities.

Webhook and URL validation

Webhook payloads are verified with SHA-256 signatures before processing. Subgraph URLs are validated against domain rules to prevent unauthorized routing.

$5M E&O and Cyber Insurance

Enterprise Insurance Coverage provides additional risk mitigation for organizations with strict vendor risk requirements.

Deploy GraphQL federation with compliance documentation ready

Request the SOC 2 Type II report and security documentation for your vendor review.

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FAQ

Compliance certifications for Cosmo

Full security documentation at cosmo-docs.wundergraph.com/security-and-compliance.

Hub is live GraphQL Federation Reimagined. Design, Govern and Ship at scale.

Certified & Compliant

SOC2 certifiedSOC 2 Type II
HIPAA CompliantHIPAA
ISO 27001 certifiedISO 27001
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