Our solution
Compliance built into the platform
Cosmo's certifications, security controls, and documentation are already in place. Use them to satisfy your vendor compliance requirements rather than building the same controls from scratch.
What Cosmo provides
Cosmo holds a SOC 2 Type II certification, available as a report upon request for vendor due diligence.
The platform supports GDPR, HIPAA, and ISO 27001 frameworks, enabling deployment in regulated industries.
The Cosmo Router can be self-hosted, keeping all request and response data within your infrastructure. Only anonymized metadata reaches the Control Plane.
Configuration updates are cryptographically validated using HMAC-SHA256 signatures, preventing tampering between the Control Plane and your Router.
Access is controlled through Role-Based Access Control (RBAC) and SSO via OIDC and SAML.
Cosmo carries $5M E&O and Cyber Insurance Coverage.
Certifications in place. Documentation on request.