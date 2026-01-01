Cosmo Migration

Overview Apollo migration, built into Cosmo

Cosmo provides a complete path from Apollo GraphOS to a running Cosmo setup. The one-click migration tool imports your federated graph configuration directly from Apollo. Cosmo Router supports the same Federation directives as Apollo Router, so your subgraphs and clients need no changes.

Federation v1 and v2 compatibility is built into the composition engine. All core directives are supported through Federation 2.5, including authorization directives. Mixed-version subgraph graphs compose without standardization.