Cosmo Migration

Complete Apollo GraphOS setup moves to Cosmo in seconds
Scenario
An engineering team decides to switch from Apollo GraphOS to Cosmo for lower cost and better tooling. They have multiple subgraphs and several graph variants across environments.
How Cosmo handles it
From the Cosmo Studio dashboard, click "Migrate from Apollo", enter the Graph API Key and variant name. Cosmo fetches the complete graph configuration and recreates it. Repeat for each variant.
Outcome
Full federated graph is live in Cosmo within minutes. Parallel operation is possible during transition, so production stays up throughout.