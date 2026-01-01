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Cosmo Migration

Move from Apollo to Cosmo without rewriting anything

One-click graph import from Apollo GraphOS. Drop-in Cosmo Router replacement. Full Federation v1 and v2 compatibility. No subgraph changes, no client updates.

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One-click import. Zero subgraph rewrites. Free to start.

Overview

Apollo migration, built into Cosmo

Cosmo provides a complete path from Apollo GraphOS to a running Cosmo setup. The one-click migration tool imports your federated graph configuration directly from Apollo. Cosmo Router supports the same Federation directives as Apollo Router, so your subgraphs and clients need no changes.

Federation v1 and v2 compatibility is built into the composition engine. All core directives are supported through Federation 2.5, including authorization directives. Mixed-version subgraph graphs compose without standardization.

Why migration tooling matters

Why teams need a structured migration path

Switching GraphQL platforms without dedicated tooling means weeks of manual work, schema compatibility risk, and potential downtime. Most teams stall because the effort outweighs the benefit.

Four blockers that stop teams from switching platforms.

Manual subgraph re-registration takes days.

Every subgraph, routing rule, and schema must be recreated from scratch. With dozens of subgraphs, the work quickly becomes a multi-week project.

Directive compatibility is uncertain.

Teams cannot risk schema rewrites. Without a clear compatibility matrix, migration planning stalls while engineers audit directive usage across every subgraph.

Router changes threaten production stability.

Swapping the router layer is high risk. Teams need confidence that query behavior, client compatibility, and subgraph connections will be unaffected.

Credential handling adds security concerns.

Migration tools that store API keys create audit and compliance issues. Teams need assurance that credentials are handled securely during the process.

Cosmo handles all of this. One-click import, drop-in router, and verified compatibility — no manual work required.

Cosmo Migration capabilities

Apollo GraphOS Migration

Import your complete Apollo GraphOS setup with a single click. Provide your Graph API Key, and Cosmo fetches your federated graph configuration, recreates all subgraphs, and imports your schema automatically. Your API key is never stored.

Free / Pro / Enterprise

Which migration capability do you need?

If you are…Start here
Migrating an existing Apollo GraphOS federated graphApollo GraphOS Migration
Replacing Apollo Router with Cosmo RouterApollo Router Migration
Checking if your Federation schemas are compatibleFederation Compatibility
Evaluating Cosmo alongside an existing Apollo setupApollo GraphOS Migration
Understanding which Federation directives are supportedFederation Compatibility
Migrating without modifying subgraph codeApollo Router Migration

How Cosmo migration compares

CosmoManual migrationCustom scripts
Graph configuration importOne clickDays of workRequires scripting
API key securityNever storedN/ADepends on implementation
Federation v1 and v2 supportFull (through 2.5)Requires auditRequires audit
Subgraph changes requiredNonePossibly manyUnknown
Time to completeMinutesWeeksDays/weeks
Use cases

Migration use cases

Real migration patterns and the Cosmo capability behind each one.

Platform migration

Complete Apollo GraphOS setup moves to Cosmo in seconds

Scenario

An engineering team decides to switch from Apollo GraphOS to Cosmo for lower cost and better tooling. They have multiple subgraphs and several graph variants across environments.

How Cosmo handles it

From the Cosmo Studio dashboard, click "Migrate from Apollo", enter the Graph API Key and variant name. Cosmo fetches the complete graph configuration and recreates it. Repeat for each variant.

Outcome

Full federated graph is live in Cosmo within minutes. Parallel operation is possible during transition, so production stays up throughout.

Router replacement

Apollo Router swapped for Cosmo Router with zero client changes

Scenario

A platform team wants Cosmo Router for better observability and Cosmo Studio integration. They cannot afford subgraph rewrites or client-side updates.

How Cosmo handles it

After migrating the graph configuration, deploy Cosmo Router with the generated config. Update the load balancer to route traffic to the new router. No subgraph code changes, no client updates.

Outcome

Cosmo Router handles all traffic. Teams gain access to Cosmo Studio analytics and observability immediately after the switch.

Compatibility check

Federation directives validated before committing to migration

Scenario

An API architect needs to confirm that existing Federation v1 and v2.5 schemas will work in Cosmo before authorizing the migration project.

How Cosmo handles it

Review the Federation compatibility matrix. All v1 directives and v2 directives through 2.5—including @authenticated and @requiresScopes—are fully supported. Mixed-version subgraphs work without standardization.

Outcome

Migration is approved with confidence. No schema rewrites required. Timelines are based on router deployment, not schema work.

Why teams migrate to Cosmo

  • Migration takes minutes, not weeks. One-click import from Apollo GraphOS recreates subgraphs, schemas, and graph configuration automatically. No manual re-registration, no configuration drift.
  • Zero subgraph or client changes required. Cosmo Router supports the same Federation v1 and v2 directives as Apollo Router. Existing subgraphs and GraphQL clients continue working after the switch.
  • Security handled correctly. Your Apollo Graph API Key is used temporarily during the migration fetch and never stored. The migration process is secure by design.
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Move from Apollo to Cosmo today

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