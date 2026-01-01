Our solution
A drop-in replacement for Apollo Router
Cosmo Router implements the Federation specification and supports the same directives as Apollo Router. After migrating your graph configuration, fetch the router config from Cosmo and deploy. No subgraph code changes, no client updates.
From Apollo Router to Cosmo Router
Complete the Apollo GraphOS graph migration (or set up Cosmo manually).
Deploy Cosmo Router using the router config available in Cosmo after migration. Fetch it with: npx wgc federated-graph fetch <graph-name>.
Update your load balancer or API gateway to route traffic to Cosmo Router.
Cosmo Router handles query planning, subgraph orchestration, and response aggregation.
No changes are required in your subgraphs or GraphQL clients. For a detailed breakdown of how Cosmo handles Apollo Router compatibility, see the compatibility post.
Access Cosmo Studio immediately for observability, analytics, and schema management.
Deploy once. Existing subgraphs and clients keep working.