Our solution
One click imports your entire Apollo setup
Cosmo's migration tool automates everything. Provide your Graph API Key once. Cosmo fetches the configuration, creates the subgraphs, and imports the schemas. The entire process takes seconds.
How migration works
In Cosmo Studio, click "Migrate from Apollo" on the empty-state screen (visible when your organization has no graphs yet).
Enter your Apollo Graph API Key and the variant name you want to migrate.
Cosmo authenticates and fetches your complete federated graph configuration from Apollo GraphOS.
Subgraphs, schemas, and graph metadata are recreated automatically in your Cosmo organization.
Your API key is used only during this fetch and is never stored.
Your federated graph is live in Cosmo. Run Apollo and Cosmo in parallel during your transition.
One migration. Complete graph. Production-ready from the start.