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Migration · Apollo GraphOS

Import your Apollo GraphOS setup with a single click

Provide your Graph API Key. Cosmo fetches your federated graph configuration and recreates subgraphs, schemas, and metadata automatically. Your key is never stored.

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Seconds to complete. No subgraph changes. Parallel operation supported.

Available onFreeProEnterprise

The problem

Switching platforms without tooling means weeks of manual work

Every subgraph, schema, and routing rule must be recreated from scratch. The effort alone stops most teams from switching.

Manual migration takes days of error-prone work

Re-registering every subgraph, recreating routing rules, and transferring schemas by hand is slow and introduces configuration drift. A single mistake can break the federated graph.

Configuration errors are hard to catch before production

Manual recreation of a complex federated setup leaves gaps. Subtle differences in subgraph configuration often go undetected until a client query fails in a live environment.

Providing credentials to a migration tool raises security concerns

Teams need assurance that their Apollo Graph API Key is handled securely and not persisted anywhere after the migration completes.

Our solution

One click imports your entire Apollo setup

Cosmo's migration tool automates everything. Provide your Graph API Key once. Cosmo fetches the configuration, creates the subgraphs, and imports the schemas. The entire process takes seconds.

How migration works

  1. In Cosmo Studio, click "Migrate from Apollo" on the empty-state screen (visible when your organization has no graphs yet).

  2. Enter your Apollo Graph API Key and the variant name you want to migrate.

  3. Cosmo authenticates and fetches your complete federated graph configuration from Apollo GraphOS.

  4. Subgraphs, schemas, and graph metadata are recreated automatically in your Cosmo organization.

  5. Your API key is used only during this fetch and is never stored.

  6. Your federated graph is live in Cosmo. Run Apollo and Cosmo in parallel during your transition.

One migration. Complete graph. Production-ready from the start.

Apollo GraphOS Migration

Before & After

Before CosmoWith Cosmo
Days of manual subgraph registrationOne-click automated import in seconds
Risk of configuration errors during recreationAccurate replication of the existing Apollo setup
Downtime risk during the transitionParallel operation possible throughout migration
Manual schema transfer across environmentsAutomatic schema import for each variant

Security

Your API key is never stored

Temporary use only
The Graph API Key is used once to fetch your Apollo configuration. It is never persisted in Cosmo's systems.
Read-only access
The migration only reads your graph configuration from Apollo. No changes are made to your Apollo account.

How Apollo GraphOS migration works

01
Takes seconds.

Enter

In Cosmo Studio, click "Migrate from Apollo" on the empty-state screen (shown when your organization has no graphs yet). A modal appears requesting your Graph API Key and Graph Variant Name.

02
Key never stored.

Fetch

Cosmo authenticates with Apollo GraphOS using your API key and fetches the complete federated graph configuration. The key is used only for this request and is never stored.

03
Complete configuration.

Recreate

Cosmo recreates your federated graph in your organization: subgraph definitions, schema configuration, and graph metadata are all imported automatically.

04
Parallel operation supported.

Run

Your federated graph is live in Cosmo. You can run Apollo GraphOS and Cosmo in parallel during the transition, then cut over at a time of your choosing.

What's included

Everything you need to migrate

Available on Free, Pro, and Enterprise. No extra configuration required.

One-click import

The entire migration — subgraph registration, schema import, graph configuration — completes automatically from a single modal in Cosmo Studio.

API key never stored

Your Graph API Key is used once to fetch the migration data and is never persisted. The process is secure by design.

Complete configuration import

Subgraph definitions, schema information, and graph metadata are all imported. No manual recreation of any part of your federated setup.

Parallel operation

Run Apollo GraphOS and Cosmo simultaneously during your transition. Cut over production traffic when you are ready, with no pressure to decommission Apollo immediately.

Migrate your Apollo graph today

Sign up for Cosmo and click "Migrate from Apollo" in the Studio. The process takes seconds.

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FAQ

Apollo GraphOS Migration FAQ

Full details in the migration documentation.

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