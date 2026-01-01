Our solution

Full lifecycle management from one CLI

wgc handles the full lifecycle of your federated graph. Install once, authenticate with an API key, and use the same commands across every environment.

From install to production

1 Install wgc with npm install -g wgc@latest or run it without installation via npx -y wgc@latest. 2 Set the COSMO_API_KEY environment variable to authenticate with the Cosmo control plane. 3 Run wgc subgraph check to validate schema changes. The check validates composition with all connected federated graphs and analyzes breaking changes against client traffic patterns. 4 On merge, run wgc subgraph publish to deploy the schema. The federated graph recomposes automatically. 5 Use the -n flag to target specific namespaces. Manage dev, staging, and production with identical commands. 6 From v0.63.0, set HTTPS_PROXY or HTTP_PROXY to use the CLI behind a corporate proxy.

One CLI. Every environment. Every stage of the lifecycle.