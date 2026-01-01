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Access Control · Visibility

Know what happened, who did it, and when

Every action in your organization is logged automatically — by users, API keys, and the platform itself. Actor attribution, action detail, and chronological ordering, built in.

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No configuration required. Logging is automatic from day one.

Available onProScaleEnterprise

The problem

Without a log, accountability is impossible

When a change happens in your federated graph, you need to know what it was, who made it, and whether it was authorized. Without an audit trail, you are guessing.

Incidents are hard to investigate without a trail

When something changes unexpectedly in your federated graph, finding out who did it and when requires piecing together information from multiple sources — if it exists at all.

Compliance requires evidence that doesn't exist

SOC 2, GDPR, and similar frameworks require documented evidence of access control and change management. Without an audit log, that evidence must be reconstructed manually.

No visibility into what automated systems are doing

API keys and CI/CD pipelines take actions in your organization continuously. Without attribution, you can't distinguish expected automation from unexpected changes.

Our solution

A complete record of every organization action

Cosmo captures every significant action automatically. No setup required. Each entry includes full context: who performed the action, what was done, and when it happened.

How audit logging works

  1. Every action in your organization is captured automatically — no configuration required.

  2. Logs are sorted in descending chronological order by creation date.

  3. Each entry shows the actor (user or API key), the action performed, and the timestamp.

  4. Visual indicators distinguish actions by humans from actions by API keys.

  5. Platform-generated events from Cosmo itself are also captured alongside user and API key actions.

  6. Access audit logs from your organization settings in Cosmo Studio.

Automatic from the moment your organization is created.

Audit Logging

Before & After

Before CosmoWith Cosmo
Unknown who made a changeClear actor attribution: user email or API key identifier
No way to distinguish human from automated actionsVisual indicators for user vs API key actions
Manual compliance documentationAutomatic audit trail always available
Slow incident investigation across multiple systemsChronological log with actor, action, and timestamp

What's logged

Three sources, one log

User actions
Actions taken directly in Cosmo Studio or via wgc CLI by organization members.
API key actions
Actions performed through API keys by CI/CD systems, automation scripts, or other programmatic clients.
Platform events
System-generated events from the Cosmo platform itself, captured alongside user and API key actions.

How Cosmo Audit Logging works

01
Automatic capture.

Capture

Every significant action in your organization is intercepted and logged automatically, whether performed directly by a user or through an API key.

02
User and key attribution.

Attribute

Each log entry records who performed the action. Users are identified by email. API key actions are attributed to the key identifier. Visual icons distinguish the two.

03
Platform events included.

Include platform events

System-generated events from the Cosmo platform are also logged alongside user and API key actions, giving you full visibility into automated platform behavior.

04
Descending by date.

View

Navigate to Audit Log in your organization settings. Logs appear in descending chronological order. Each entry shows the actor, action, and timestamp.

What's included

Complete visibility, no setup required

Available on Pro, Scale, and Enterprise plans.

Full actor attribution

Every entry identifies the actor — user email or API key identifier — with a visual indicator showing whether the action was human or automated.

Automatic capture

No configuration required. All Studio, CLI, and API actions are logged from the moment the organization exists. Nothing is missed.

Platform events

System-generated events from Cosmo are logged alongside user and API key actions. The complete picture of what happened — human, automated, and platform — is in one view.

Compliance-ready

The audit log provides the evidence trail needed for SOC 2, GDPR, and similar frameworks. Every action is captured with its actor and timestamp.

Get a complete audit trail for your federated graph

Audit Logging is available on Pro, Scale, and Enterprise plans. Contact us to start on a qualifying plan.

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FAQ

Audit Logging on Cosmo

Full details in the audit log documentation.

Hub is live GraphQL Federation Reimagined. Design, Govern and Ship at scale.

Certified & Compliant

SOC2 certifiedSOC 2 Type II
HIPAA CompliantHIPAA
ISO 27001 certifiedISO 27001
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