Our solution
A complete record of every organization action
Cosmo captures every significant action automatically. No setup required. Each entry includes full context: who performed the action, what was done, and when it happened.
How audit logging works
Every action in your organization is captured automatically — no configuration required.
Logs are sorted in descending chronological order by creation date.
Each entry shows the actor (user or API key), the action performed, and the timestamp.
Visual indicators distinguish actions by humans from actions by API keys.
Platform-generated events from Cosmo itself are also captured alongside user and API key actions.
Access audit logs from your organization settings in Cosmo Studio.
Automatic from the moment your organization is created.