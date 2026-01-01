Our solution
Centralized access through groups and rules
Groups hold one or more rules. Each rule defines a role and an optional resource scope. Users and API keys assigned to a group inherit all its rules. Update the group, and every member's access updates immediately.
How groups work
Create a group with a name and optional description.
Add group rules: each rule assigns a role and an optional resource scope (namespace, graph, or subgraph).
Add organization members and API keys to the group — both inherit the same rules.
For SSO organizations, configure OIDC mappers to auto-assign users to groups based on IdP attributes.
SCIM provisioning can create and deactivate users automatically, keeping your IdP user list in sync with Cosmo.
To delete a group, Cosmo's safe deletion workflow reassigns its members and keys to another group first.
One change to a group propagates instantly to everyone in it.