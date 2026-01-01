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Access Control · Groups

Manage team and service account access in one place

Groups unify access management for organization members and API keys. Define role-scoped rules once. Connect your identity provider for automatic assignment. No per-user configuration.

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One group system for humans and automation.

Available onScaleEnterprise

The problem

Per-user access doesn't scale

Individual permission management breaks down as teams grow. Access drifts. Offboarding is manual. Human and machine access diverge.

Managing individuals at scale is a full-time job

As organizations grow, per-user permission management becomes unsustainable. Every new hire, departure, or role change requires a manual update to each person's access.

Separate access models for users and API keys create gaps

When human access and machine access are managed differently, permissions drift apart. CI/CD keys end up with more or less access than intended.

No integration with identity providers means manual sync

Without a connection to your IdP, group membership must be updated by hand when people change teams. Outdated access is the result.

Our solution

Centralized access through groups and rules

Groups hold one or more rules. Each rule defines a role and an optional resource scope. Users and API keys assigned to a group inherit all its rules. Update the group, and every member's access updates immediately.

How groups work

  1. Create a group with a name and optional description.

  2. Add group rules: each rule assigns a role and an optional resource scope (namespace, graph, or subgraph).

  3. Add organization members and API keys to the group — both inherit the same rules.

  4. For SSO organizations, configure OIDC mappers to auto-assign users to groups based on IdP attributes.

  5. SCIM provisioning can create and deactivate users automatically, keeping your IdP user list in sync with Cosmo.

  6. To delete a group, Cosmo's safe deletion workflow reassigns its members and keys to another group first.

One change to a group propagates instantly to everyone in it.

Groups & Group Rules

Before & After

Before CosmoWith Cosmo
Individual permission management for every userGroup-based access: change one group, update everyone
Separate systems for user and API key permissionsUnified groups for both humans and automation
Manual group membership updates when teams changeAutomatic group assignment via OIDC mapper
Risk of orphaned access when deleting groupsSafe deletion workflow with automatic reassignment

Safe lifecycle

Safe to delete, safe to modify

Deleting a group with active members or keys triggers a reassignment workflow. Cosmo shows what is using the group and requires you to select a destination group before deletion proceeds. No accidental access loss.

Built-in groups (admin, developer, viewer) cannot be modified or deleted. Custom groups can be edited at any time.

How Cosmo Groups works

01
Built-in defaults included.

Create

Create a group with a name and optional description. Built-in admin, developer, and viewer groups are available by default and cannot be modified or deleted.

02
Multiple rules per group.

Configure rules

Add rules to the group. Each rule assigns a role and an optional resource scope. A group can have multiple rules with different roles and scopes.

03
Users and keys, unified.

Assign members

Add organization members and API keys to the group. Both types of principals inherit all permissions from the group's rules immediately.

04
IdP-driven assignment.

Automate

Configure OIDC mappers to assign users to groups based on identity provider attributes. SCIM provisioning can create and deactivate users automatically.

What's included

One group system for your whole organization

Available on Scale and Enterprise plans.

Users and API keys, unified

The same group and rule system applies to organization members and API keys. One model. No separate configuration for human and machine access.

Multiple rules per group

A group can contain multiple rules with different roles and scopes. Give a team namespace admin access for their namespace and viewer access elsewhere through one group.

OIDC mapper support

Configure OIDC mappers to assign users to groups automatically based on identity provider attributes. Group membership stays synchronized with your IdP without manual updates.

Safe deletion workflow

Deleting a group with active assignments triggers a reassignment step. Members and keys move to a new group before deletion completes. Accidental access loss is prevented by design.

Set up groups for your organization

Start on Scale or Enterprise to enable RBAC and create groups. Contact us to get started.

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FAQ

Groups & Group Rules on Cosmo

Full details in the groups documentation.

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