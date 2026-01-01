Our solution

Cosmo session policies follow standards set by industry leaders. Active users are never interrupted. Inactive sessions close automatically. Destructive operations require an extra confirmation step.

1 Sessions are created when a user authenticates via password, Google, GitHub, or SSO.

2 During active use, sessions renew every 8 hours automatically.

3 If a session has no activity for 72 hours, it terminates automatically.

4 Regardless of activity, sessions expire after a maximum of 14 days from creation.

5 After the maximum lifetime, the user must reauthenticate to continue.