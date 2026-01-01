Our solution
Calibrated policies that balance security and usability
Cosmo session policies follow standards set by industry leaders. Active users are never interrupted. Inactive sessions close automatically. Destructive operations require an extra confirmation step.
How sessions work
Sessions are created when a user authenticates via password, Google, GitHub, or SSO.
During active use, sessions renew every 8 hours automatically.
If a session has no activity for 72 hours, it terminates automatically.
Regardless of activity, sessions expire after a maximum of 14 days from creation.
After the maximum lifetime, the user must reauthenticate to continue.
High-risk operations — such as organization deletion — require email confirmation as an additional step.
Security by default. No configuration required.