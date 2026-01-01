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Access Control · Sessions

Sessions that stay secure without interrupting work

Industry-standard session policies: 8-hour renewal while active, 72-hour inactivity timeout, 14-day maximum lifetime. High-risk operations require email confirmation.

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The problem

Sessions without limits create exposure

Balancing security and usability in session management is hard. Sessions that never expire create risk. Sessions that expire too often frustrate users. Neither extreme is acceptable.

Sessions that never expire are a security risk

Indefinite sessions mean a compromised credential grants permanent access. There is no forcing function for users to reauthenticate, even after extended periods.

Abandoned sessions stay active

When engineers leave for vacation or switch machines without logging out, their sessions remain open. Anyone who accesses the browser inherits their access.

Sensitive operations need extra confirmation

A single authenticated session protecting destructive actions — like organization deletion — creates risk from accidental clicks and unauthorized access with valid credentials.

Our solution

Calibrated policies that balance security and usability

Cosmo session policies follow standards set by industry leaders. Active users are never interrupted. Inactive sessions close automatically. Destructive operations require an extra confirmation step.

How sessions work

  1. Sessions are created when a user authenticates via password, Google, GitHub, or SSO.

  2. During active use, sessions renew every 8 hours automatically.

  3. If a session has no activity for 72 hours, it terminates automatically.

  4. Regardless of activity, sessions expire after a maximum of 14 days from creation.

  5. After the maximum lifetime, the user must reauthenticate to continue.

  6. High-risk operations — such as organization deletion — require email confirmation as an additional step.

Security by default. No configuration required.

Session Management

Before & After

Before CosmoWith Cosmo
No session expiration policy14-day maximum session lifetime, enforced automatically
Abandoned sessions stay active indefinitely72-hour inactivity timeout terminates sessions automatically
Constant reauthentication during active work8-hour session renewal while the user is active
Destructive operations protected only by sessionHigh-risk operations require email confirmation

Login methods

Multiple authentication options

Email and password
Standard credential authentication
Google
Social login via Google OAuth
GitHub
Social login via GitHub OAuth
SSO
OIDC identity provider (Enterprise)

How Cosmo Session Management works

01
Renews every 8 hours.

Active renewal

While a user is active in Cosmo Studio, their session renews every 8 hours. Continuous work proceeds without interruption.

02
72-hour timeout.

Inactivity timeout

When a session has no activity for 72 hours, it terminates automatically. The user must log in again to continue. Abandoned sessions don't persist.

03
14-day maximum.

Maximum lifetime

All sessions have a maximum lifetime of 14 days from creation, regardless of activity. After 14 days, reauthentication is required.

04
Email confirmation.

High-risk confirmation

Sensitive operations like organization deletion require email confirmation before they proceed. This prevents accidental or unauthorized destructive actions.

What's included

Secure sessions on every plan

Available on Free, Pro, Scale, and Enterprise.

8-hour active renewal

Sessions renew every 8 hours during active use. Engineers working throughout the day are never interrupted by unexpected logouts.

72-hour inactivity timeout

Inactive sessions terminate automatically after 72 hours. Abandoned browser tabs don't remain authenticated indefinitely.

14-day maximum lifetime

All sessions expire after 14 days from creation, regardless of activity. Users reauthenticate regularly without requiring administrator action.

Email confirmation for high-risk operations

Destructive operations like organization deletion require email confirmation before they proceed. Defense in depth for the actions that matter most.

Start building with secure sessions

Session management is included on every Cosmo plan, with no configuration required.

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FAQ

Session Management on Cosmo

Full details in the sessions documentation.

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