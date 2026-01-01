Our solution

Scoped keys through the groups system

Every API key is assigned to a group at creation time. Group rules define exactly what the key can access — the same rules that govern human users. Set an expiration policy. Rotate without changing group assignments.

From creation to use

1 Create an API key in Cosmo Studio with a name and a configurable expiration, including the option to never expire. 2 Assign the key to a group at creation time. The key inherits all permissions from that group's rules. 3 Copy the key immediately — it is displayed only once. 4 Store the key in your CI/CD secrets, configure the wgc CLI, or use it in automation scripts. 5 For SCIM integration, enable the SCIM permission on the key separately during creation. 6 View all organization keys in one place. Admin, Developer, and API Key Manager roles can create keys.

Create once, use everywhere. Rotate by creating a new key in the same group.