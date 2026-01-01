Our solution
Scoped keys through the groups system
Every API key is assigned to a group at creation time. Group rules define exactly what the key can access — the same rules that govern human users. Set an expiration policy. Rotate without changing group assignments.
From creation to use
Create an API key in Cosmo Studio with a name and a configurable expiration, including the option to never expire.
Assign the key to a group at creation time. The key inherits all permissions from that group's rules.
Copy the key immediately — it is displayed only once.
Store the key in your CI/CD secrets, configure the wgc CLI, or use it in automation scripts.
For SCIM integration, enable the SCIM permission on the key separately during creation.
View all organization keys in one place. Admin, Developer, and API Key Manager roles can create keys.
Create once, use everywhere. Rotate by creating a new key in the same group.