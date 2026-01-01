Hub is live GraphQL Federation Reimagined. Design, Govern and Ship at scale.
WunderGraph

Access Control · Identity

Add teammates in minutes, not hours

Invite colleagues by email. New users get a password setup flow. Existing Cosmo users get a direct link. Everyone chooses to accept or decline.

Start FreeRead the Docs

Available on every plan. No configuration required.

Available onFreeProScaleEnterprise

The problem

Onboarding delays slow teams down

Every hour a new team member spends waiting for access is an hour they can't contribute. Complex onboarding flows and unclear instructions make the delay worse.

Getting colleagues access is slower than it should be

Manual account creation, credential setup, and permission assignment add friction to onboarding. New team members wait for access instead of starting work.

Different paths for new and existing users cause confusion

Users already on Cosmo and first-time users need different instructions. Without a clear flow for each, some accept invitations incorrectly or create duplicate accounts.

Admins have no visibility into pending invitations

Without a central view of outstanding invitations, it's easy to lose track of who has been invited, who has accepted, and who still needs access.

Our solution

A simple invitation flow that handles both user types

One invitation flow, two paths. New users get what they need to create an account and join. Existing users get a direct path to accept. Both end at the invitations page where the decision is theirs.

How invitations work

  1. Admin navigates to organization settings and enters the invitee's email address.

  2. Cosmo sends an invitation email tailored to the invitee's status.

  3. New Cosmo users receive instructions to set up a password and then log in.

  4. Existing Cosmo users receive a direct link to the invitations page.

  5. The invitee accepts or declines from the invitations page.

  6. Upon acceptance, the invitee gains immediate access to the organization.

From invitation to access in a few clicks. No admin involvement after the initial send.

User Invitations

Before & After

Before CosmoWith Cosmo
Manual account creation and setupEmail-based invitation with a guided setup flow
Unclear onboarding for new usersPassword setup instructions for first-time users
Confusion for existing users added to a new orgDirect link to invitations page for existing users
No record of outstanding invitationsInvitations page with accept/decline options

Larger scale

Need to automate at scale?

For organizations with an identity provider, SCIM provisioning automates the invitation process entirely. Users added to the SCIM application in Okta or another IdP receive invitations automatically.

SCIM is available on Enterprise plans and works alongside SSO for complete identity management.

Learn about SCIM Provisioning →

How Cosmo User Invitations work

01
Email-based delivery.

Send

An Admin navigates to the organization settings and enters the invitee's email address. Cosmo sends an invitation immediately.

02
Path by user status.

Receive

The invitee receives an email. New Cosmo users get instructions to set up a password. Existing users get a direct link to their invitations page.

03
Accept or decline.

Choose

The invitee visits the invitations page and accepts or declines. They are never added to the organization without their consent.

04
Immediate access.

Access

Upon acceptance, the user gains immediate access to the organization with the permissions assigned by the Admin.

What's included

Team onboarding on every plan

Available on Free, Pro, Scale, and Enterprise.

Guided setup for new users

Users new to Cosmo receive instructions to set up their password. The flow guides them from email to active organization member without confusion.

Direct path for existing users

Users already on Cosmo receive a link directly to the invitations page. No account creation, no duplicate credentials.

Accept or decline

Invitees choose whether to join. They are added to the organization only after accepting. They can decline if the invitation is unwanted.

Immediate access on acceptance

Accepting an invitation grants access to the organization immediately. No waiting period, no additional admin step required.

Invite your team to Cosmo

User invitations are available on every Cosmo plan, starting free.

Start FreeRead the Docs

FAQ

User Invitations on Cosmo

Full details in the invitations documentation.

Hub is live GraphQL Federation Reimagined. Design, Govern and Ship at scale.

Certified & Compliant

SOC2 certifiedSOC 2 Type II
HIPAA CompliantHIPAA
ISO 27001 certifiedISO 27001
Platform Status →

© 2026 WunderGraph, Inc. All rights reserved.

Cookie PolicyCookie Preferences
RSSAtomJSON