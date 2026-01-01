Our solution
A simple invitation flow that handles both user types
One invitation flow, two paths. New users get what they need to create an account and join. Existing users get a direct path to accept. Both end at the invitations page where the decision is theirs.
How invitations work
Admin navigates to organization settings and enters the invitee's email address.
Cosmo sends an invitation email tailored to the invitee's status.
New Cosmo users receive instructions to set up a password and then log in.
Existing Cosmo users receive a direct link to the invitations page.
The invitee accepts or declines from the invitations page.
Upon acceptance, the invitee gains immediate access to the organization.
From invitation to access in a few clicks. No admin involvement after the initial send.