Our solution

Automated user lifecycle via SCIM

Cosmo implements the SCIM standard. Your identity provider pushes user lifecycle events — create, update, deactivate — directly to Cosmo. The integration uses a dedicated API key for authentication and requires no ongoing maintenance.

How to set up SCIM

1 Generate an API key with SCIM permission enabled in Cosmo Studio. 2 Configure your identity provider's SCIM application using the Cosmo SCIM endpoint and the API key as the authorization header. 3 When a user is added to the SCIM application in your IdP, Cosmo sends them an invitation email automatically. 4 When a user's attributes change in the IdP, Cosmo synchronizes the change automatically. 5 When a user is removed from the SCIM application, Cosmo immediately deactivates their account. 6 Pair with SSO for complete identity management: SSO handles authentication, SCIM handles provisioning.

Configure once. User lifecycle runs automatically from there.