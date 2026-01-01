Our solution
Automated user lifecycle via SCIM
Cosmo implements the SCIM standard. Your identity provider pushes user lifecycle events — create, update, deactivate — directly to Cosmo. The integration uses a dedicated API key for authentication and requires no ongoing maintenance.
How to set up SCIM
Generate an API key with SCIM permission enabled in Cosmo Studio.
Configure your identity provider's SCIM application using the Cosmo SCIM endpoint and the API key as the authorization header.
When a user is added to the SCIM application in your IdP, Cosmo sends them an invitation email automatically.
When a user's attributes change in the IdP, Cosmo synchronizes the change automatically.
When a user is removed from the SCIM application, Cosmo immediately deactivates their account.
Pair with SSO for complete identity management: SSO handles authentication, SCIM handles provisioning.
Configure once. User lifecycle runs automatically from there.