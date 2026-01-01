Cosmo Security

Authenticate users from three identity providers with one config
Scenario
A SaaS platform serves enterprise customers who each use their own identity provider — Okta, Auth0, and Azure AD. Every team requires tokens from their provider to access the shared GraphQL API.
How Cosmo handles it
Configure three JWKS endpoints in the router. The router tries each provider in order until one validates the token. Claims from the validated token flow to the request pipeline and to authorization directive evaluation.
Outcome
Multi-tenant authentication without custom code. Each enterprise customer authenticates against their own identity provider while the API stays unified.