Our solution

Enable TLS with a cert and key file path. HTTP/2 follows automatically. Add a client_auth block for mTLS. No code changes, no middleware.

1 Add the tls.server block to router YAML with cert_file and key_file paths pointing to PEM-format files.

2 The router starts an HTTPS listener. All client connections are encrypted.

3 HTTP/2 is automatically available when TLS is enabled. Clients supporting HTTP/2 are upgraded automatically.

4 For subgraph connections, use HTTPS URLs in the subgraph configuration. The router connects over TLS automatically.

5 For mTLS, add client_auth.cert_file with the CA certificate for validating client certificates.