In a federated graph, each team implements access control independently. The result is inconsistent enforcement and no visible record of what each field requires.

Authorization logic lives in resolver code Each resolver that handles sensitive data contains its own access checks. There is no single place to see what each field requires. Auditing means reading every resolver.

Enforcement is inconsistent across subgraphs In a federated graph, each subgraph team implements authorization independently. One subgraph enforces scope checks; another does not. The gaps are invisible until something is accessed that should not be.